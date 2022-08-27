Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater just predicted another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

Smart shopping cart technology developer Shopic raised $35 million dollars in a Series B round led by Qualcomm Ventures. Shopic develops an A.I.-powered device that can be attached to any standard shopping cart, turning it into a smart cart. The device can identify and display the price of any item that's placed into the cart in real-time. Shoppers can also see an in-store map of aisles, as well as promotions and discounts for certain products. The system also acts as a self-checkout service; and for grocers, Shopic provides data-based insights into customer behavior and aisle. Raz Golan, founder and CEO of Shopic, joined Cheddar News's Closing Bell to discuss.

