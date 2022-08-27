Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater just predicted another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

Read full article on original website
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
Smart Shopping Cart Technology Developer Shopic to Hit U.S. Market Soon With Retailer Partnership, CEO Says
Smart shopping cart technology developer Shopic raised $35 million dollars in a Series B round led by Qualcomm Ventures. Shopic develops an A.I.-powered device that can be attached to any standard shopping cart, turning it into a smart cart. The device can identify and display the price of any item that's placed into the cart in real-time. Shoppers can also see an in-store map of aisles, as well as promotions and discounts for certain products. The system also acts as a self-checkout service; and for grocers, Shopic provides data-based insights into customer behavior and aisle. Raz Golan, founder and CEO of Shopic, joined Cheddar News's Closing Bell to discuss.
