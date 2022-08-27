ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Configurator Live

The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing prospective buyers to select their preferred exterior and interior colors, apply their preferred options and equipment packages and view a complete pricing summary. The Chevy Silverado HD lineup continues...
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
MotorTrend Magazine

Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver

Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Toyota Corolla Beats the 2023 Mazda3

Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Mazda3 comparison. See how the Corolla comes out on top with its plethora of advantages. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla Beats the 2023 Mazda3 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER

We Blew Up the Engine in Our Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing during Initial Testing

We took delivery of a long-term Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in March 2022. After respecting the 1500-mile break-in period, we hit the track for initial performance testing. After about 15 standing-start launches, the LT4 V-8 started misfiring severely. Our elation after taking delivery of a 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for a...
SlashGear

The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird

For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
makeuseof.com

How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car

Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

