As it gets set for one of the biggest pivots in its eventful quarter-century of existence as a company — the launch of an ad-supported subscription tier next year — Netflix has turned to two seasoned digital execs to oversee it. Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, both most recently with Snap Inc., will join Netflix next month. Gorman was chief business officer and head of ads at Snap, and Naylor was vice president of ad sales. At Netflix, Gorman’s title will be president of worldwide advertising and Naylor will be VP of advertising sales. The company confirmed the hires to Deadline after...

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO