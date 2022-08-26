Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Sir Big Spur returns: Gamecocks keeping live mascot name
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the University of South Carolina announced a new name for its live mascot, the athletics department said Thursday they are returning to calling the rooster “Sir Big Spur.”. Initially, a disagreement between the current and former owners of Sir Big Spur led to...
FOX Carolina
World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series Trophy to the Upstate! It’s part of their World Series tour – a 151 stop journey commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Braves representatives say the trophy will first stop at the Home Depot...
FOX Carolina
LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks take ‘first of its kind’ step in NIL
COLUMBIA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - University of South Carolina student-athletes will have access to elite brand support, negotiation assistance and a strategic deal procurement process through a new partnership between Gamecock Athletics and Everett Sports Marketing (ESM), Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced today. “We are excited to bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Greenville Tech extends $0 tuition for fall 2022 semester
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Current and soon-to-be Greenville Technical College students can take advantage of $0 tuition for fall 2022 classes with the Flex Start option. The college said students can Flex Start their classes on Sept. 19 and they can still earn a full semester of credit. There...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
FOX Carolina
Upstate college helping students in recovery succeed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate college offers a program unlike anything else you’ll find at a two-year school in South Carolina. It helps students overcome their battle with substance abuse or mental health while staying on the journey to graduation. “If these types of programs aren’t available...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Two Greenwood lottery tickets win $150,000 and $200,000
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says that two tickets - both bought in Greenwood - won $150,000 and $200,000!. Lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Stop-A-Minit #21 and a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Fentanyl deaths increasing nearly ten years straight in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Like many places across the country, fentanyl continues to be a deadly concern right here in Greenville County. FOX Carolina spoke with the Coroner’s Office about what they’re seeing when it comes to the high potent substance. “So we first started seeing fentanyl...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
FOX Carolina
S.C. Dept. of Agriculture announces Greenville fall plant and flower festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The return of the fall season means candy corn and football games. But – the cooler air also brings in special plants and flowers! The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says to mark your calendars for this year’s AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market’s fall plant and flower festival.
FOX Carolina
Senior Action to expand program options
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action’s headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. “We’ve got a lot more space than we used to have, so we’ve been able to add a lot more...
FOX Carolina
How are the rescued Envigo beagles in the Upstate doing?
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Poodle Rescue, in Pacolet, received 10 beagles from the rescue of 4,000. Those were the dogs removed from the Envigo mass breeding facility. Read about it here. The beagles been in their care for about a week. Karen Martin says the pups are doing...
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
FOX Carolina
Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
FOX Carolina
SLED locates missing, endangered man in Newberry, cancels alert
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’ve cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for 71-year-old Larry Lindsay. Law enforcement says Lindsay was located safe - and thanks the community for their assistance.
Comments / 1