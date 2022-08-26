ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

FOX Carolina

Sir Big Spur returns: Gamecocks keeping live mascot name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the University of South Carolina announced a new name for its live mascot, the athletics department said Thursday they are returning to calling the rooster "Sir Big Spur.". Initially, a disagreement between the current and former owners of Sir Big Spur led to...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

World Series Trophy touring Greenville and Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series Trophy to the Upstate! It's part of their World Series tour – a 151 stop journey commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Braves representatives say the trophy will first stop at the Home Depot...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

LIST: Where to catch a $3 movie in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For just one day and one day only, all tickets, all movies, all formats, all showtimes are only $3. The deal was created by the Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day which is Saturday, Sept. 3.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks take 'first of its kind' step in NIL

COLUMBIA, S.C. (South Carolina Athletics) - University of South Carolina student-athletes will have access to elite brand support, negotiation assistance and a strategic deal procurement process through a new partnership between Gamecock Athletics and Everett Sports Marketing (ESM), Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced today. "We are excited to bring...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Easley, SC
Easley, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

Greenville Tech extends $0 tuition for fall 2022 semester

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Current and soon-to-be Greenville Technical College students can take advantage of $0 tuition for fall 2022 classes with the Flex Start option. The college said students can Flex Start their classes on Sept. 19 and they can still earn a full semester of credit. There...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate college helping students in recovery succeed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate college offers a program unlike anything else you'll find at a two-year school in South Carolina. It helps students overcome their battle with substance abuse or mental health while staying on the journey to graduation. "If these types of programs aren't available...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Greenwood lottery tickets win $150,000 and $200,000

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says that two tickets - both bought in Greenwood - won $150,000 and $200,000!. Lottery officials say a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up ticket worth $200,000 was sold at Stop-A-Minit #21 and a Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $150,000 was sold at the One Stop of Cornaca.
GREENWOOD, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina

Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

S.C. Dept. of Agriculture announces Greenville fall plant and flower festival

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The return of the fall season means candy corn and football games. But – the cooler air also brings in special plants and flowers! The South Carolina Department of Agriculture says to mark your calendars for this year's AutumnFest, the Greenville State Farmers Market's fall plant and flower festival.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Senior Action to expand program options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The parking lot outside Senior Action's headquarters on East North Street is usually filled with vehicles, and the center is prepared to welcome more. "We've got a lot more space than we used to have, so we've been able to add a lot more...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

How are the rescued Envigo beagles in the Upstate doing?

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Poodle Rescue, in Pacolet, received 10 beagles from the rescue of 4,000. Those were the dogs removed from the Envigo mass breeding facility. Read about it here. The beagles been in their care for about a week. Karen Martin says the pups are doing...
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dog abandoned on Greenville Co. road

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dog was found abandoned on the side of a Greenville Co. road. Surveillance video shared with FOX Carolina appears to show a white SUV stopping along a road off of New Easley Hwy, let a dog out of the car, and then drive away. That dog can be seen running after the car.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina's ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....

