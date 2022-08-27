Authorities said three people were injured during a disturbance at a concert Friday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Saturday morning that the disturbance was reported just before 10:30 p.m. ET in section 5 of the lawn area at the venue. Security personnel responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby exited the area on foot, the release stated.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO