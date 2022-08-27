Read full article on original website
Makayla Mcquinn
3d ago
a "disturbance" jesus it was a shooting why say disturbance. i knew like 10 people that went and mpst of them were in the lawn section all posting about the shooting
Reply(3)
5
Roger White
2d ago
well that's the news for you just enough information to keep you distracted from what's really going on. just goes to show all news casts and dumbocraps the intention to decieve. believe about half of what you read they definitely won't tell you the truth.
Reply
4
Jane Shields
2d ago
Why can't this generation go anywhere and just have a good time?
Reply(3)
10
Related
abc17news.com
Three people injured during disturbance at a Wiz Khalifa concert
Authorities said three people were injured during a disturbance at a concert Friday night at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release early Saturday morning that the disturbance was reported just before 10:30 p.m. ET in section 5 of the lawn area at the venue. Security personnel responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby exited the area on foot, the release stated.
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect.
IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
WIBC.com
Police Believe Dutch Soldier Killed In Drive-By Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An unwanted spotlight is being shown on Indianapolis as investigators try to piece together what happened in the wee hours Saturday morning between a group of local people and three Dutch soldiers in downtown Indianapolis. So far investigators believe that soldiers had gotten into a scrap with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
3 dead, 2 hurt in series of shootings, stabbing since Sunday evening in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as three people were killed in four shootings and a stabbing that left two other people injured across Indianapolis. The deadly stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from […]
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 30, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Judy Fitzgerald will perform “Walk-in’ After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
WISH-TV
School buses found crashed, driven into playground near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Vandals crashed school buses and even drove them into playground equipment at a middle and elementary school complex in Tippecanoe County, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. Sue Scott, communications coordinator for the Tippecanoe School Corp., said the district in a message to parents expressed...
Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
3 Dutch soldiers shot after ‘altercation’ in Indianapolis
The soldiers were visiting Indianapolis on their day off from training.
Disturbance halts Wiz Khalifa concert in Indiana, 3 injured
Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said.
Authorities seek info after body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
Police looking for missing man
UPDATE: IMPD announced Green was located and is safe ******** INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man. 73-year-old Earnest Green was last seen in the area of 800 S Kitley Ave on August 27th. Green is 5’7″, weighs 163 pounds with brown hair and blue […]
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
MyStateline.com
Indianapolis police quiet on fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Dutch soldiers wounded in a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed another member of their commando unit could soon return to the Netherlands, city police said Monday while providing no new information on the search for the other people involved. The 26-year-old member of the Dutch...
Comments / 18