Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the US government is backstopping markets and the economy - and warns too much fiscal support will end in disaster
Michael Burry accused the US government of shoring up asset prices and the economy. The "Big Short" investor compared excessive fiscal support to giving sugar to babies. Burry expects declines in consumer spending, economic growth, and inflation in the coming months. Michael Burry called out the US government for backstopping...
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg has tied the knot
Meta exec Sheryl Sandberg tied the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal over the weekend.
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
China Will Ultimately Overtake the U.S. in Outer Space, a New Study Warns
A new military study warns that China is on track to become the world's dominant space power in the next generation
A Chinese stock is skyrocketing 3,100% in its debut on US markets, following a trend of little-known stocks from China that soar in an IPO
Chinese stock Jianzhi Education soared over 3,100% in its Friday debut on US markets. The provider of digital education materials priced its IPO at $5 per share late Thursday, then shot up above $160 on Friday. Other Chinese stocks that also had massive IPOs recently include AMTD Digital and Magic...
protocol.com
The PayPal story could be coming to a screen near you
The turbulent beginnings of a global payments system may soon be fodder for TV’s voracious content factory, if author Jimmy Soni and showrunner Mark Goffman’s plans to give PayPal the Hollywood treatment come to fruition. As PayPal veterans celebrated the 20th anniversary of the company’s audacious 2002 IPO...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could 100x Your Portfolio
These three meme coins are perfect manifestations of the remarkable power of community. Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Big Eyes (BIG) are three meme coins projects fully operated by members of the community. They were built by communities of like-minded technocrats who synergize every day to create solutions and solve real-world issues.
Netflix Hires Snap Execs Jeremi Gorman And Peter Naylor To Lead Its Push Into Advertising
As it gets set for one of the biggest pivots in its eventful quarter-century of existence as a company — the launch of an ad-supported subscription tier next year — Netflix has turned to two seasoned digital execs to oversee it. Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor, both most recently with Snap Inc., will join Netflix next month. Gorman was chief business officer and head of ads at Snap, and Naylor was vice president of ad sales. At Netflix, Gorman’s title will be president of worldwide advertising and Naylor will be VP of advertising sales. The company confirmed the hires to Deadline after...
Agriculture Online
Think big picture for the year ahead, says analyst
One might look back to the beginning of Covid-19 as a time when extreme volatility kicked in for corn, soybeans, and commodities in general. The stock market has had no shortage of volatility, as well. As the summer of 2022 begins to wind down, we’re going to take a big-picture...
Boeing Rips Off America
Some see NASA’s newest rocket as a colossal waste of money, little more than pork-barrel politics.
protocol.com
Deepfakes at work: How to hire real humans only
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. This just in: As of Jan. 1, 2023, employee data in California will be subject to the California Consumer Privacy Act. On Monday, the bills extending the exemptions for employee data under CCPA failed to pass. Usama Kahf, co-chair of Fisher Phillips’ Data Security...
protocol.com
Tech will make some concessions on abortion. Here’s what they should be.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, I’m looking at what it means for abortion data that sometimes it’s the lawmakers who lobby the tech companies instead of the other way around. Plus, an Apple antitrust suit could be in the works, and the data broker industry is going all in on K Street amid the federal privacy push.
protocol.com
Hybrid 'fractured' this company's culture. Here's its globe-trotting solution.
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. There are two kinds of people in this world. The kind who’s heard of the corn song. And the kind who doesn’t spend enough time on TikTok. If you’re the former, please enjoy these finds from corporate HR corn TikTok. Today, the hybrid problem is hard to solve, but one startup is throwing money at the problem. Slack’s accessibility manager explains how her job works, and new research from Upwork reveals the roles that are hardest to hire for right now.
TechCrunch
Real estate tech startup Reali to shut down after raising $100M one year ago
In a press release, co-founder and chairman Amit Haller said “the challenging real estate and financial market conditions and unfavorable capital-raising environment” led to the decision to wind down operations. “Reali was one of the pioneering companies to offer the ‘buy before you sell’ and ‘cash offer’ programs...
protocol.com
The company trying to 'turn buildings into Teslas'
Happy Tuesday, Protocol Climate pals! Today, we’re chatting with Donnel Baird, the founder of BlocPower, about why climate tech and climate justice are linked, what drives critical mineral innovation and a huge battery deal. Consider it the tomato, basil and mozzarella of a climate Caprese sandwich. Enjoy!. The Amazon...
protocol.com
The Fed's new real-time payments network will arrive by next summer
The Federal Reserve's FedNow real-time payments systems will launch between May and July 2023, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said Monday. The Fed has previously given vague timelines for the launch of the service, which will mark the Fed's first new payment rails in decades and allow bill payments, paychecks and other money transfers to move instantaneously.
protocol.com
Donnel Baird wants BlocPower to be the Amazon of home electrification
“Turning buildings into Teslas” is a lofty goal, but that's exactly Donnel Baird's mission. The CEO and founder of BlocPower has created a company that's working to get buildings across the U.S. off of fossil fuel-powered heating and cooling systems and onto electric heat pumps and solar panels. But...
protocol.com
How could the metaverse improve most in the next year?
Good afternoon! In today's edition, we asked a group of experts about what they thought would be most improved about the metaverse in the next year. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. The possibilities of what will occur in the metaverse over the next year are truly...
