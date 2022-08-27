Meghan Markle broke the internet — again. Though, this time it wasn’t with an announcement of a royal engagement, a departure from the Kensington Royal Palace, or a lengthy interview about all of the shocking reasons she left royal life behind. (It has little to do with royalty at all, which makes sense given that she and Prince Harry no longer carry the weight of their former duties.) Instead, she participated in a cover story for The Cut. Markle’s dress was a turtleneck style selection from Tory Burch. Meanwhile, her hair was middle-parted and pulled back to keep the focus on her sharp gaze, glowing skin, and emerald glass earrings by Lanvin.

