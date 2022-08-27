ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewerton, NY

Oswego County Today

Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced

FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds

Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Andrew Ferguson
Justin Williams
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Burton L. Lamb

PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
PHOENIX, NY
Syracuse.com

The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York

A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22

Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
FULTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
ONEIDA, NY
Oswego County Today

Harold S. Cole

PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

