Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced
FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
Ronnie Davis III Stays In Title Hunt After Fulton Speedway Modified Win
FULTON, NY – Defending Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified track champion Ron Davis III from Memphis, NY kept himself alive for the 2022 championship after his big win Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway. Davis would start the 35-Lap feature in fifteenth starting spot and would quickly move his way...
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
newyorkupstate.com
Day 5 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the New York State Fair felt normal. Temperatures were just shy of 80 degrees, and the attendance was just shy of 90,000. That dwarfed any day from last year’s fair. Traffic crawled at...
Monday was the hottest day during the NY State Fair in at least 50 years
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Today’s brutal heat not only set a record for Aug. 29, but was also Syracuse’s hottest day during the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. The high in Syracuse was 94 degrees, at 2:35 p.m. the National Weather Service said. That beat the previous Aug. 29 record of 93, set in 1953,
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds
Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Is this a Secret Driver Signal in New York??
I've been driving a car for nearly two decades, but I may have learned something new this weekend during a road trip to central New York. Is this really a way for drivers to signal each other that I never knew about?. Secret Signals on New York Roads. There always...
Burton L. Lamb
PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert, Sept. 3, Features Montalbano Quartet, Free Ice Cream
FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini. “The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is...
Cast Set For Oswego Players Upcoming Production Of “A Comedy Of Tenors”
OSWEGO – Sherri Metz, the director of the Oswego Players fall production, is proud to announce the exciting cast of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors.”. Heading the lineup is local favorite Matt Fleming playing Tito Merelli- a famous Italian opera singer. Matt was last seen in this month’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”
The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York
A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22
Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
$2,250,000 home in Spafford: See 186 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market continues to be active in Onondaga County with 186 home sales recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront Cape Cod in the Town of Spafford that sold for $2,250,000.00. The home last sold for $992,000 in 2018. (See photos of the home)
Syracuse Pair Arrested Following Chase Through Binghamton & Vestal in Stolen Car
A couple of Syracuse residents are facing numerous charges in Broome County after Sheriff’s Deputies say they led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle through the City of Binghamton, Town of Vestal and back into Binghamton. The wild ride began when a Sergeant of the Broome County...
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
