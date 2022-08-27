Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
David M. Oates
MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
richlandsource.com
Kay Frances Robinson
Kay Frances Robinson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Monday, August 29, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Kay Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Thomas Eugene Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Joyce A. Snyder
Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Florence L. Hanke
Florence Lorraine Hanke, 92, of Mansfield, Ohio and Davenport, Florida passed away peacefully at her home, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She went to join her loving husband of 55 years, Merlin Sternberg Hanke, who previously passed October 9, 2007. Florence was born November 25, 1929, in Lisbon, Ohio, to Carl and Annabelle (Lodge) Armstrong.
richlandsource.com
Donald Owens
Donald Owens, 81, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, August 26, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Donald Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer
COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
richlandsource.com
James Lee "Jimmy" Swanger, Jr.
James Lee “Jimmy” Swanger, Jr., age 61, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in his beloved garage Friday early afternoon, August 26, 2022 following a brief illness. Jimmy was born August 6, 1961 in Shelby to James L. and Beverly J. (Wenning) Swanger. He lived his entire life in Shelby, attending Shelby schools and Pioneer Career and Technology Center, graduating in 1979. For Jimmy, his work and his passion was cars. Anything to do with cars, Jimmy could do it-whether that be under the hood or making wrecked car look brand new. After starting his family and surviving the flood in 1987, Jimmy changed careers and began working at the Tuby completing his electrician apprenticeship with them and retiring in 2019 under the ArcelorMittal ownership. However, he never quit working on cars as both his family and buddies at work can attest to. Jimmy would always lend a helping hand to anyone who stopped by the garage.
RELATED PEOPLE
richlandsource.com
Charles Russell Welch
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4: 7 Charles Russell Welch, 70, was surrounded in love as he finished his race on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory...
richlandsource.com
Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1
BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1
CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Kingwood celebrates reopening of Peacock Playhouse & Storybook Trail on Aug. 30
MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s...
richlandsource.com
Katie Getz resigns from Lexington Village Council
LEXINGTON – Lexington village councilwoman Katie Getz resigned over the weekend, citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status. The issue arose after a resident expressed concern that Getz did not live within village limits. Council had previously sought a legal opinion on the matter, which stated that Getz was in fact eligible under the village charter.
richlandsource.com
Arlene Mae Henkel
Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield fabrication company plans new 8,000 square-foot facility near airport
MANSFIELD -- A local fabrication company that bought almost nine acres near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport in April plans to build an 8,000-square feet industrial building on the site. Mansfield City Council on Aug. 6 is scheduled to consider a 15-year, 50-percent abatement covering real property improvements for Mike Carroll,...
Comments / 0