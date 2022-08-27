Alabama countdown to kickoff: 7 days
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 7 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.
This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.
Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team take the field.
Today, with 7 days remaining, we will take a look at a rising star in Tuscaloosa, sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.
Brooks sealed his name in Crimson lore with his game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the closing seconds of the Iron Bowl.
Brooks finished his freshman season with 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
