Alabama countdown to kickoff: 7 days

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 7 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team take the field.

Today, with 7 days remaining, we will take a look at a rising star in Tuscaloosa, sophomore wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

Brooks sealed his name in Crimson lore with his game-tying touchdown reception against Auburn in the closing seconds of the Iron Bowl.

Brooks finished his freshman season with 15 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Ja’Corey Brooks’s Photo Gallery