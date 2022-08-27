Read full article on original website
Related
Former EastEnders star Ashvin Luximon dies from aneurysm aged 38
Actor played Asif Malik, naughty school friend of Martin Fowler, in soap opera between 1999 and 2003
BBC
Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide
When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo
Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
RELATED PEOPLE
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
BBC
Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave
Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
William and Kate to move family out of London to give children 'normal' life
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life, a royal source told CNN.
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti
Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery
Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
U.K.・
Meghan Markle Through the Years
From her role on 'Suits' to her imminent engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle continues to make headlines — see photos of the actress' transformation through the years
Kelsea Ballerini, Husband Morgan Evans Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage: ‘It’s Hard to Find the Words’
A heartbreaking reveal. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have split after nearly five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the “Hole in the Bottle” songstress, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 29. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Prince Charles Edits 'The Voice' – Britain's Only Black Newspaper – for 40th Anniversary Issue
Prince Charles is celebrating the Black community in Britain. The Prince of Wales, 73, has taken on a special role – editing the only national newspaper that serves the African-Caribbean community in the U.K. The Voice debuted in 1982, and asked the royal to guest edit its upcoming 40th anniversary issue.
BBC
Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health
An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
Being gay, I was deeply sceptical about marriage – but then I conducted a wedding for my two best friends
We live in a world that continually punishes us for who we are, so to see this celebration of queer love felt like a radical act
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
Prince Harry honors late mom's legacy: 'Every day I hope to do her proud'
Prince Harry paid tribute to his mother's legacy in a moving speech at the Sentebale charity event Thursday night, just one week before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. "Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death and she most certainly will never be forgotten," the Duke...
BBC
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
'American Idol' winner Just Sam out of the hospital and 'okay' after health scare
'I'm tired of these careless doctors getting paid to make things worse,' said former 'American Idol' champion Samantha 'Just Sam' Diaz.
BBC
Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash
Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
Comments / 0