BBC

Three parents on the 'black hole' of child suicide

When three fathers set off to walk 300 miles in memory of their daughters, they hoped to raise a few thousand pounds for charity. They ended up raising more than £800,000, and also helped many other bereaved parents. The BBC has spoken to a mother and two fathers who reached out to them.
BBC

Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday

The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
Fox News

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra showed off her 7-month-old daughter, Malti, in a series of adorable new photos on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to share two new pictures of her and husband Nick Jonas' first child together. She sweetly captioned the series, "Love like no other." In the first photo, Chopra...
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC

Human remains found in skip at Tipton Cemetery

Human remains have been found inside a skip at a cemetery. The discovery was made at Tipton Cemetery in the West Midlands on Saturday evening. West Midlands Police is investigating and said the remains will undergo forensic and archaeological analysis. The area has been cordoned off for further searches but...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini, Husband Morgan Evans Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage: ‘It’s Hard to Find the Words’

A heartbreaking reveal. Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have split after nearly five years of marriage. “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” the “Hole in the Bottle” songstress, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 29. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”
BBC

Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health

An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted. The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February. He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn,...
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told

A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
BBC

Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
BBC

Tributes to father-of-six killed in Worcestershire bridge crash

Tributes have been paid to a man killed in a collision on a bridge. Father-of-six Harry Smith died when two cars, a silver BMW and a red Vauxhall Astra, collided on Eckington Bridge, near Pershore, in Worcestershire, at about 04:45 BST on Friday, leaving the BMW submerged in the River Avon.
