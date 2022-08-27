ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Oswego County Today

Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto

MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22

Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
Oswego County Today

September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
iheartoswego.com

Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022

Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
localsyr.com

Sunnking holds first paint recycling event

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for electronics and paint recycling, and over 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon: 'The fair is a huge economic booster'

The Great New York State Fair returns — and In Focus is getting in on the action. JoDee Kenney heads to the fairgrounds to sample some of the best of what the fair has to offer and to chat with some local leaders about some of the benefits of the fair — benefits that go beyond delicious food and fun activities. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says that with so many people traveling to the area, the fair is a huge economic booster in Central New York — for businesses who have a presence at the fair, but also for businesses who benefit from the increase in tourists that the fair brings every year. It’s a boost that was diminished in the last two years, with the fair canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 — but in 2022, McMahon says the fair is back and better than ever.
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

