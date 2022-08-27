Read full article on original website
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
$2,250,000 home in Spafford: See 186 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market continues to be active in Onondaga County with 186 home sales recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront Cape Cod in the Town of Spafford that sold for $2,250,000.00. The home last sold for $992,000 in 2018. (See photos of the home)
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto
MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22
Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
Sunnking holds first paint recycling event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for electronics and paint recycling, and over 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees’ Achievements
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday, August 12, 2022, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievement and dedication to law enforcement. “These are exceptional officers and...
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon: 'The fair is a huge economic booster'
The Great New York State Fair returns — and In Focus is getting in on the action. JoDee Kenney heads to the fairgrounds to sample some of the best of what the fair has to offer and to chat with some local leaders about some of the benefits of the fair — benefits that go beyond delicious food and fun activities. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says that with so many people traveling to the area, the fair is a huge economic booster in Central New York — for businesses who have a presence at the fair, but also for businesses who benefit from the increase in tourists that the fair brings every year. It’s a boost that was diminished in the last two years, with the fair canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 — but in 2022, McMahon says the fair is back and better than ever.
Sign Up Today For Foster, Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact...
Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot
On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded
Homer Police, Cortland Police and Cortland Sheriff Announce New Police Academy Graduates
Friday was a successful day for three police agencies in the Cortland County area as all three celebrated the graduations of new officers from the Syracuse Regional Police Academy. The Village of Homer celebrated Officer Jordan Cowen from the academy where he was recognized for his excellence in emergency vehicle...
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
