FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”

FULTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO