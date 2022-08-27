Read full article on original website
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children, so this was my way of […]
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
Can You Help This Central New York Business Recover From Extreme Vandalism?
What is wrong with the world we live in? One Central New York business is sad to announce that they were severely vandalized. Sculpture Space in Utica posted on Facebook that their Gates Street facility was devastatingly vandalized during the early morning hours of Sunday August 28th 2022:. Although this...
Platte Farm Joins OCO Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, New York, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority, but it should be.
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees’ Achievements
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday, August 12, 2022, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievement and dedication to law enforcement. “These are exceptional officers and...
New York health officials issue overdose death warning
New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton
FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
Oswego County Offices Closed For Labor Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Williamstown Native, NY Sea Grant Specialist Recognized By Women Of Fisheries
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes...
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack
OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
Oswego County Continues Weekly Vaccination Clinic Schedule
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations and boosters,...
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
Back to school: update on bus services for Utica City School District
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first day of school is right around the corner, which may leave Utica City School District parents wondering if they will have struggles with transportation for their children. Last year, the bus driver shortage impacted many students’ daily commute to school. This year,...
