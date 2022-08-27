ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
New York health officials issue overdose death warning

New York state and local health officials are raising concerns over a spike in opioid-related overdoses in parts of central New York and warning the fatalities could spread to other parts of the state. The rise in deaths is believed to be linked to the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is...
FBB Works With Landlords To Improve Rental Properties In Fulton

FULTON – Each year since the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program began in 2017, landlords have been encouraged to participate in the blocks that organize. “FBB feels strongly that tenants and landlords are important aspects of a healthy city and therefore encourages landlords to participate and tenants to join the celebratory events,” said Linda Eagan, FBB director. “A good landlord not only makes sure their property is clean, tidy and well presented, but is quick to repair and maintain anything that goes wrong. Having the sense that you are a valued part of the community is more likely to make one a good tenant.”
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
Free clothing store opening in new location

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
Back to school: update on bus services for Utica City School District

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first day of school is right around the corner, which may leave Utica City School District parents wondering if they will have struggles with transportation for their children. Last year, the bus driver shortage impacted many students’ daily commute to school. This year,...
