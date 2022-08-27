Read full article on original website
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Labor Day Events in Boston for 2022: Enjoy the long weekend with this list of fun things to do & activities!
Labor day is oh so near! And while it also signifies the end of summer, that doesn’t mean the fun is going to stop any time soon. On the contrary, Labor day in Boston just means so much more fun and excitement. And right now, there is already a fantastic lineup of Boston Labor day events that are just waiting for you.
hotradiomaine.com
(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden
Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
Boston ranked among rudest cities in America
BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
Master Over 40 Challenges & Enter An Alternate Universe at This Cool Spot in Natick
Up for a challenge? Level99 is the perfect spot for adrenaline junkies and gamers, and it’s only an hour away from the SouthCoast. Taking over 48,000 square feet of Natick Mall in Natick, Level99 is a “first-of-its-kind destination” for challenge-based entertainment, accompanied by an elevated menu in its very own taproom.
Bill Murray poses for photos at Massachusetts restaurant
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Actor and comedian Bill Murray took some time to pose for photos at a popular Massachusetts restaurant on Sunday night. Murray stopped by Turks Seafood on Marion Road in Mattapoisett and spent time hanging out with the waitstaff at the restaurant. The owner of Turks told...
WCVB
St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood
BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine
FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
whdh.com
Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school
Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
franklintownnews.com
Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month
Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Boston's Emerald Necklace
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
Video: Boston doctor’s tips on readjusting kids’ sleep schedule before school year | Boston News
Video: Boston doctor's tips on readjusting kids' sleep schedule before school year. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The lazy days of summer will be ending...
$3 movies for National Cinema Day on Saturday
For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.
Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park
A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!
You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point
According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music
(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.
