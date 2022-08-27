ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotradiomaine.com

(Contest) Post Malone – TD Garden

Post Malone is coming back to Boston for two nights! Listen to Hot Mornings at 8AM and B.Aull at 5PM for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Post Malone at the TD Garden on either September 23rd or September 24th!. Made Hot in Maine by Blossom...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among rudest cities in America

BOSTON — Boston ranks among the rudest cities in America, according to a new survey. Preply says it surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the United States and asked them about the rudeness level in their city. Philadelphia, Memphis, New York City, Las Vegas,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

St. Anthony's Feast draws big crowd in Boston's North End neighborhood

BOSTON — A large crowd gathered in the North End of Boston this weekend to celebrate St. Anthony's Feast, an Italian street festival that dates back more than 100 years. Sunday marks the final day of the feast and one of the highlights of the day is the Grand Procession, which started at noon and lasts for 10 hours.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine

FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
franklintownnews.com

Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month

Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
FRANKLIN, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Boston's Emerald Necklace

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From enjoying Franklin Park and the green space of Frederick Law Olmsted’s Emerald Necklace. Eventbrite - Boston Harbor Now presents HarborFit: Latin Cultural Dance at Piers Park - Sunday, July 10, 2022 | Sunday, August 28, 2022 at East Boston Piers Park, Boston, MA. Find event and ticket information.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Boston park

A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's cleanup at Clifford...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!

You're invited to the Brockton Veteran's Expo!(Image by Foundry Co from Pixabay) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the largest Military and Veteran resource fair in the region- the Veterans Expo! This resource fair is presented by the US Veterans Affairs Department of Boston and hosted at the VA Brockton Campus. The expo promises to be a fun event for the whole family with activities, food, music, and more!
BROCKTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Filming on A and Congress Street in Fort Point

According to Fort Point Boston, a movie will be filming on Congress Street near A Street on Monday, August 29th. Emergency vehicles will be in use – so don’t be alarmed!. T Street Productions (Knives Out) will be filming The “Untitled Novelist Project” in the neighborhood – and will be using emergency vehicles in the shots. Fort Point Boston reports that the film is written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Watchmen) and stars Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Angels in America, The Batman). Be on the lookout!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Feast of St. Anthony underway in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the North End’s biggest events is well underway this weekend. St. Anthony’s Feast is drawing crowds to the North End to take part in festivities as the festival celebrates it’s 103rd anniversary. The annual event, which has been held in the North...
BOSTON, MA

