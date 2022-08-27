ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

23-year-old man fatally shot at gas station in College Hill

By Jessica Hart, TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf4pa_0hXiaraa00

Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in College Hill.

CPD responded around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 1200 block of W Galbraith Road near Daly Road.

Officers found 23-year-old Landen McIntosh dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good To Know

Comments / 7

Melissa Williams
3d ago

This is a daily problem!!! This gas station needs to be closed IMMEDIATELY!!!! I'm so tired of seeing another person dead in the same spot.Why isn't anything being done about this?????

Reply
5
513 Big Dawg
3d ago

It's not the gas station It's the little dude's in Mt Healthy that hangs on that corner

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Police: 19-year-old shot in Avondale carjacking

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot during a carjacking in Avondale early Monday, according to Cincinnati police. It was reported at about 3:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Alaska Avenue. The victim told police two young males who were armed with a gun shot...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 26 to life for 2020 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was sentenced to 26 years to life Tuesday for a 2020 murder, according to Hamilton County court records. Quantez Wilcox, 27, was arrested on Aug. 19, 2020, just minutes after 22-year-old Keshawn Turner was shot in an alley near the intersection of East Eighth and Walnut streets, Cincinnati police said at the time.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
College Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

1 critically hurt in Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person suffered “critical injuries” in a shooting in Cincinnati late Sunday, police said. Officers responded to Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill about 8:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police described as “critical injuries.”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian dies after weekend hit-skip crash in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man hit in Hyde Park over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Ryan Malm was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was hit, along with two other people, as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Cpd S Homicide Unit#The Homicide Unit
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Afganistan war vet dies while crossing Hyde Park street

CINCINNATI — An Afghanistan war veteran is the latest person to die crossing Linwood Avenue after he was hit early Saturday morning. Ryan Malm, 25, is the third pedestrian to die on the Hyde Park street in less than a year. “There are neighbors here with children and it’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
msn.com

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
READING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of hitting kids with metal dog leash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly hitting two kids with a metal dog leash. On Aug. 6, Ray Satterwhite Jr., 27, punished the children by hitting them with a metal chain link leash, a Hamilton County court document explains. The kids were playing with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy