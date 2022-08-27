23-year-old man fatally shot at gas station in College Hill

Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in College Hill.

CPD responded around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 1200 block of W Galbraith Road near Daly Road.

Officers found 23-year-old Landen McIntosh dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

