Evanston, IL

Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just two days

By Ryan King
 3 days ago

T he deadline for residents of Evanston, Illinois , to apply for a Guaranteed Income Pilot Program entailing $500-a-month payments is just days away.

Residents have until Monday to apply for the program, in which 150 people will be selected for the 12-monthlong payment program. Applicants will be chosen from a lottery system and given payments via a prepaid debit card, according to the city.

“This guaranteed income program will do so much more than offer[ing] $500 per month to 150 residents: it will reimagine, humanize, and strengthen the social safety net; it will also reshape the relationship between people and their government," the director of Economic Security for Illinois Harish Patel said in a statement.

Prospective applicants must be residents of Evanston and come from a household with an income below or at 250% of the federal poverty line. Additionally, eligible applicants must either be illegal immigrants, between 18 and 24 years old, or 62 years old or older. The poverty line is $33,975 for a one-person household and $45,775 for a two-person household, per the release.

Funding for the program is coming from the City of Evanston and Northwestern University and involves $700,000 that came from "federal Rescue Plan funds," the city said.

The program is intended to study the effects of guaranteed income and features a research component with Northwestern University researchers, who will examine the participants' experiences with guaranteed income.

The application period for the program stretched from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29, and prospective applicants can apply for the program on this website .

Cadrene Heslop

Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are Available

The cost of gas is on the decline, according to triple-A. The national average for a regular gallon of gas is $3.857. But the expense still varies at pumps and across states. And fuel types like mid-grade, premium, and diesel have instances where the cost is $4-5 per gallon. The city of Chicago in Illinois has a program in place to help some citizens. The initiative is on its last leg as it lasts from May to September.
CHICAGO, IL
