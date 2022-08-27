ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

FUN 107

Baker’s Decision on Massachusetts School Mask Mandates

The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to do more to prepare for a possible COVID rebound once school is back in session this fall. The coalition wants K-12 students and staff to be tested for COVID before classes resume after Labor Day. According to the State House News Service, the group also wants government, business, and education leaders to "outline clear plans for when mask mandates would be triggered if another surge builds."
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: possible rebate checks for Bay State residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is now new information about the tax rebate checks that could be going out to Bay State residents. Governor Charlie Baker first made the surprise announcement at the end of July about the checks possibly distributing more than $2.5 billion in tax relief based on a rarely used state law. However, that raised many questions about if and when this would happen.
mybackyardnews.com

MAKE A WILL MONTH

It’s “Make A Will Month”: Expert Tips to Save Time, Money. August is “National Make a Will Month,” and it’s something the experts say too few people have done. They have some tips on saving you and your heirs time and money. According to...
wgbh.org

Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
wdfxfox34.com

How to Cope with Anxiety: 10 Simple Tips to Reduce Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://hbhtherapy.com/how-to-cope-with-anxiety/. Throughout our daily lives, we all experience different levels of stress, worry, or even fear. But when these emotions become too strong and begin to affect our mental and physical health, it is time to consider treatment for anxiety disorder in Massachusetts. Finding a qualified therapist...
msn.com

With new law, Mass. communities will be showing fossil fuels the door

Baker is wise to be concerned about ban on gas in new buildings. Governor Charlie Baker was right to pause before signing a controversial measure in the recent climate change bill allowing 10 municipalities to ban the use of fossil fuels for new construction and substantial rehabs (“Fossil fuel ban to be tested for buildings,” Page A1, Aug. 15). While the new law contains important provisions to help the state meet its laudable carbon-reduction mandates, the ban removes the ability of builders and homeowners to choose advanced biomass-based fuels such as biodiesel, a proven drop-in fuel that when blended with petroleum-based heating oil can reduce carbon emissions by up to 74 percent on average, according to Argonne National Laboratory.
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
Turnto10.com

Dozens of rescued beagles arrive in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — More beagles made their way to Massachusetts on Thursday night, after being rescued from a Virginia mass breeding facility in July. The beagles are part of a group of around 4,000 beagles who were rescued from the facility Envigo, where they were used for medical research. The...
SALEM, MA
wetheitalians.com

An open letter to Italians, Italian American Organizations and Friends of the Italian Community

Italian American organizations in Massachusetts have seen a revival as of late. The unwarranted attacks on elements of our Heritage have brought attention to the fact that Italian Americans have a rich culture that must be respected and maintained. What is clear is that Italian / Italian American organizations are seeing the need to work together to protect that Heritage.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA

