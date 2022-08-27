Read full article on original website
Mark Allen
4d ago
why not? Hes an unemployed politician with nothing better to do.And the taxpayers pay for his travels,security,and transportation.Why stay home when you can live it up on OPM ( other peoples money)
95.3 MNC
Less than 10 weeks as voting day quickly approaches
Less than three months from election day, Hoosiers will have a lot to vote on when they head to the polls on November 8. One of the races, in particular, will be the U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Todd Young and his Democratic challenger Hammond mayor Tom McDermott. The last time Young was in this position he was a surprise winner in 2016 over then-Democratic nominee Evan Bayh.
95.3 MNC
Lawsuit challenges Indiana’s soon-to-take-effect ban on abortions
A lawsuit challenging the state’s effective ban on abortion, which goes into effect in two weeks, was filed Tuesday by Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, All-Options, Inc., and Dr. Amy Caldwell. The lawsuit states...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
95.3 MNC
Indiana Farm Bureau Policy Promotes Protection of Farmers at the Elevator
It was true grass roots at work Saturday in Hendricks County when 234 Indiana Farm Bureau member delegates met to discuss and debate policy positions that should be part of their work in 2023. There was passionate discussion on a range of farm issues, and INFB vice president Kendell Culp said one of those involves Grain Buyers Warehouse Licensing Agency.
95.3 MNC
IN college students speak up about abortion ban
Many college students in Indiana are reportedly unhappy about the state’s near-total abortion ban. Some students, according to reports, are regretting their decision to pursue their education in The Hoosier State. Others say the decision is likely to weigh in on their choice of where to live after graduation.
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
wevv.com
Barge worker killed in accident on Ohio River near Evansville
A barge worker is dead after a recent accident that happened on the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana. While few details are available on the incident, officials with the Ingram Barge Company told 44News that Ingram Barge employee Anthony Belt died in an accident that happened on Friday. Ingram Barge...
wmot.org
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as Indiana child
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were positively identified this week as those of Tracy Sue Walker, who was born in 1963 and reported missing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
95.3 MNC
Missing Illinois man found near Toll Rd in Elkhart Co.
Tuesday night, a missing man was located in the woods near the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. Indiana State Police Troopers and a deputy from Elkhart County investigated the area near MM102 where a red Subaru had been found abandoned. That’s about a mile east of the Bristol exit.
Illinois parents rally against DCFS
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services. “Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and […]
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit said they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast 2020 ballots.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
This Could Be One Of Dumbest Crimes In The History Of Illinois
You're not going to believe what these teenage thieves stole from a store in Illinois. Public Service Message For Future Criminals In Illinois. Before I get into this story, I would like to share a public service message. It's especially for future criminals in Illinois. DON'T DO IT! Seriously, don't break the law. Please stay away from a life of crime. It's not worth it. Your life will be ruined once you get caught. Trust me, you will get busted at some point.
95.3 MNC
Walmart plans to invest millions in Indiana stores
Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million dollars this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the store on Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte. Walmart says the end result will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options. When complete, many remodeled stores will...
Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Four Florida School Board Members From Office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released four school board members from office and duties on Friday. DeSantis suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office following the recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of robbing banks in Henderson, Kentucky, and Murphysboro, Illinois, arrested in Arkansas
MURPHYSBORO, IL — A man accused of robbing a Regions Bank in Murphysboro, Illinois, has been arrested in Arkansas, police say. The Murphysboro Police Department says 58-year-old John Earl Hall of Hot Springs, Arkansas, allegedly robbed the Regions Bank at 1301 Walnut Street Thursday morning. Hall allegedly entered the...
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, business owner makes second court appearance after arrest
An Evansville business owner and school board member appeared in court on Wednesday morning after police said she was arrested in connection with a drug investigation. Amy Word appeared in court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with one felony count of Maintaining a Common Nuisance back in late July.
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
