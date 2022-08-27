Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
FWC releases video to educate public on red tide blooms
No one living in Southwest Florida at the time will forget the red tide in 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute created a video on red tide to keep Southwest Florida natives and visitors aware and educated. Fortunately, it’s not because the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral, Waste Pro close to settlement over service issues
A fight over trash is expected to end this week. Waste Pro accused the City of Cape Coral of not paying for its services after the city said the company didn’t hold up its end of the bargain when it let trash pile up on the streets. Now there...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
Dept. of Health issuing advisory after Collier County case of Dengue fever
FL Department of Health issuing health advisory after locally-acquired case of Dengue fever in Collier County. This is the first locally acquired case in 20 years in the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WZVN-TV
Ask the Doctors: Atypical mycobacterial skin infections
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Kim joined More in the Morning to talk about some of the common bacterial skin infections you might come across. For more information regarding atypical mycobacterial skin infections, please watch the video above.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
WINKNEWS.com
Charter school board members file lawsuit claiming ‘abuse of power’ at Collier County charter school
A Southwest Florida charter school is fighting back against what it calls years of “abuse of power.” Two school board members filed a lawsuit against 11 separate parties, including the wife of a prominent elected official. Kelly Lichter and David Bolduc are board members at Mason Classical Academy...
WINKNEWS.com
Technical difficulties during primary election in Lee County did not impact results
WINK News learned about voting machine issues in Lee County during last week’s primary election. Two precincts in Lee County had problems tabulating votes due to technical difficulties. The supervisor of elections said the issues did affect the vote counting process but did not affect the final tallies. Precinct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Middle School to see increased law enforcement presence Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it will have an increased presence at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday after a concerning social media post. The sheriff’s office did not release the exact wording of the post but said it did mention East Naples Middle School. CCSO says...
WINKNEWS.com
2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation
Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
21st panther death of 2022 recorded in Lee County
21 panthers have been killed in Florida in the first two months of the year, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers
Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
WINKNEWS.com
East Naples Middle School student arrested for social media threat
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an East Naples Middle School they say made a threat on social media. The sheriff’s office on Monday informed parents that there would be an increased deputy presence at the school on Tuesday while they investigated a report of a threat.
WINKNEWS.com
Boil water notice issued for homes near Midpoint bridge after water main break
A boil water notice has been issued for several homes in Cape Coral after a water main break on Monday. The city says a precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the shaded area above after a water main break occurred on Everest Parkway on Monday, cutting off water to several homes.
Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home
Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch
A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
WINKNEWS.com
Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs
Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman accused of fraudulently cashing checks from former employer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say fraudulently cashed checks from a Fort Myers dentistry office. Deputies arrested Kristen Labrue, 34, of Lehigh Acres, on Thursday. She is facing seven counts of check fraud and grand theft of more than $20,000. The sheriff’s office says...
WINKNEWS.com
Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?
Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
Comments / 1