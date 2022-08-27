ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

FWC releases video to educate public on red tide blooms

No one living in Southwest Florida at the time will forget the red tide in 2018. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute created a video on red tide to keep Southwest Florida natives and visitors aware and educated. Fortunately, it’s not because the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, has...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79

Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation

Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Confusing construction fixing Fowler St. in Fort Myers

Construction on Fowler St. began Monday, confusing drivers over the lack of communication from the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Fort Myers about when and where the closure is happening. Fowler St. is closed from Alicia Steet and Fowler St. all the way to Lafayette Street and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples Middle School student arrested for social media threat

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an East Naples Middle School they say made a threat on social media. The sheriff’s office on Monday informed parents that there would be an increased deputy presence at the school on Tuesday while they investigated a report of a threat.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch

A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs

Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Has safety and security gone too far in downtown Fort Myers?

Restricting parking to reduce violence in downtown Fort Myers is getting a push to increase safety and security after one man was attacked and a woman shot in Aug. This is the latest move after patrols were added and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center to patrol crowds.
FORT MYERS, FL

