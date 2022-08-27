ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Daily Mail

Conor McGregor takes a dig at Leon Edwards on Instagram by claiming he can kick 'nicer and faster' than the Brit did for his stunning KO of Kamaru Usman - but then edits out the comment

MMA legend Conor McGregor mocked Leon Edwards on Instagram with a caption claiming he could kick 'nicer and faster', but edited the dig out shortly afterwards. The 34-year-old posted a video of himself practicing high kicks and claimed it was a 'rendition' of Edwards' Welterweight Championship winning-winning kick on Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley loses his cool, slugs dummy Petr Yan in UFC 280 video interview

Sean O’Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. To help fans get hyped for their three-round showdown, “Suga” conducted a face-to-face interview with a dummy meant to represent “No Mercy,” hosted by crack MMA reporter “Schmariel Schmelwani.”
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reports: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match booked for October

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at MMAJunkie.com. Try as he might, Jake Paul can’t seem to get away from boxing former MMA champions. After fights with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell apart earlier this month, Paul is set to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a Showtime pay-per-view headliner on October 29, according to an initial report from NoSmokeBoxing on Monday.
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards says Jorge Masvidal needs to “go out there and get some wins”, but admits the potential fight would be “massive”

Leon Edwards has said rival Jorge Masvidal needs to get back in the win column before the two share the Octagon. A few years back, Leon Edwards was the victim of a ‘three-piece and a sofa’ attack that came at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Ever since that night, fans have been wondering if and when we’re going to see the pair face off inside the cage.
MMAmania.com

Hasim Rahman Jr. moves on from Jake Paul fight to box Vitor Belfort

Hasim Rahman Jr. may never get to box Jake Paul, but it looks like the spotlight he’s drawn from feuding with the YouTuber-turned boxer has landed him a tougher opponent. Rahman Jr. is now set to face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England. That bout will be one-half of a double main event for the next DAZN X Series 002, co-promoted by YouTuber KSI’s Misfits Boxing. In the second main, it’s a battle of the YouTube pranksters as Jay Swingler takes on Chad Lebaron (a.k.a. Cherdleys).
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
MMAmania.com

Michael Bisping: ‘Darren Till will be champion one day’

It’s one hell of a time for British mixed martial arts (MMA). Thanks to burgeoning superstars like Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and Molly McCann, England has been graced with two big London Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events in 2022. Most recently, the country saw only its second champion in promotional history, Leon Edwards, crowned at UFC 278 two weekends ago (Aug. 20, 2022).
TMZ.com

Demetrious Johnson Is The Best MMA Fighter Ever, Says BKFC Star John Dodson

Demetrious Johnson's office ain't a UFC Octagon anymore, but "Mighty Mouse" is still the greatest MMA fighter walking the planet according to fellow fighter John Dodson, who fought DJ twice. And, that's coming from Jon Jones' former teammate!. TMZ Sports talked to 37-year-old Dodson -- fresh off running through his...
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’

A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
LONG BEACH, CA

