Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Study ranks Alabama third most dangerous state for drivers
Alabama has ranked third in a study by Agruss Law Firm of the most dangerous states for drivers. The study made this finding based on data by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Alabama is the third most dangerous state to be a driver, with 112.77 deaths per 100,000 people, due...
selmasun.com
Deadline for ABBAA Best Black Belt Fish Photo coming up
The deadline to submit a picture for Alabama Black Belt Adventure's (ABBAA) Best Black Belt Fish Photo contest is coming up on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The winner will receive a guided fishing trip for a day on Lake Eufaula. “The Black Belt is the perfect place to experience to the...
selmasun.com
Two Dallas County projects part of near-record growth in state
Two Dallas County projects were among almost 250 projects featured in the state’s New and Expanding Industry report for 2021. New Globe Metallurgical Inc. brought a $5,750,000 investment from the United Kingdom. It will result in 98 jobs, according to the report. Turbine Worx brought an investment of $402,000...
selmasun.com
Hunting, fishing license renewal time is now
Hunting and fishing licenses in Alabama expire every year on Aug. 31, so it is time to get updated 2022-2023 licenses. Purchasing a new license can be done online, and Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Director Chuck Sykes suggests to do it now with dove season starting Saturday. “I would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
Recipe: Pear pops and sunset pops
The Live Well Alabama Kitchen wants to help everybody chill out during the summer with its latest recipe. Live Well Alabama’s Pear Pops and Sunset Pops are kid-friendly and parent-approved. The pops are made with real fruit and can be fun to make with the whole family. “Here are...
Comments / 0