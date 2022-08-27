ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Albany Herald

Governor allocates $62 million to address homelessness, housing insecurity

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity. The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations that applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Democratic Party of Georgia hosts statewide convention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Of course, I’m always glad for people to come to the second congressional district and enjoy and to witness the warmth and friendship of the people here,” says Congressman Sanford Bishop. Democrats across the peach state came together for the True Blue 2022...
COLUMBUS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree

Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost

ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say

For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud

LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
TOLEDO, OH
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

A spill leaves crushed tomatoes on a California highway

Thousands of tomatoes were left covering the highway after a tomato truck crashed on California's Interstate 80 on Monday, leaving three people injured, according to officials. The crash occurred in Vacaville, California, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.
VACAVILLE, CA

