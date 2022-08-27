Read full article on original website
Related
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening...
Albany Herald
Governor allocates $62 million to address homelessness, housing insecurity
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity. The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations that applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.
CBS 46
Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
WTVM
Democratic Party of Georgia hosts statewide convention
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Of course, I’m always glad for people to come to the second congressional district and enjoy and to witness the warmth and friendship of the people here,” says Congressman Sanford Bishop. Democrats across the peach state came together for the True Blue 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California's governor says the film industry should leave Georgia. But film workers disagree
Georgia's film industry is once again in the spotlight, against the backdrop of an increasingly politicized climate in the state. Abortion rights and LGBTQ issues have taken the forefront of political discussions across Georgia — and with it is a new focus on the state's film industry, which some entertainment icons and politicians have encouraged to vacate the state for more progressive parts of the country.
The Albany Herald
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
msn.com
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Can't Avoid Subpoena in Trump Election Investigation
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Republican incumbent trying to defeat Democrat Stacey Abrams and hold onto power in a critical swing state, lost his court battle to avoid having to testify to a special purpose grand jury about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to hijack the state’s 2020 election results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say
For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Black Voters Matter to host statewide rallies and pop-up health clinics for Medicaid expansion
ATLANTA — One local voting rights group is raising awareness for Medicaid expansion to support black families living in rural Georgia. Black Voters Matter will host several rallies and pop-up health clinics at five locations where rural hospitals have closed Sunday, August 28, 2022. As of 2021, in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's where Georgia ranks among states for average teacher salary
Teachers' salaries across the country declined about three percent from 2010 to 2021. Here's where Georgia ranks.
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
2urbangirls.com
Georgia man sentenced to 7/12 years for identity, bank fraud
LOS ANGELES – A Georgia man was sentenced today to 94 months in federal prison for participating in a nationwide fraud ring that used stolen Social Security numbers – including those belonging to children – to create synthetic identities used to open lines of credit, create shell companies, and steal nearly $2 million from financial institutions.
Albany Herald
Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
Accomplished cardiac electrophysiologist joins Phoebe Physicians
ALBANY — Fellowship-trained cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. James Coman has joined Phoebe’s Heart & Vascular team, bringing a vast array of advanced procedures designed to specifically treat the electrical systems of the heart to southwest Georgia residents. “Dr. Coman is a great addition to our already highly-trained heart and...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
Albany Herald
A spill leaves crushed tomatoes on a California highway
Thousands of tomatoes were left covering the highway after a tomato truck crashed on California's Interstate 80 on Monday, leaving three people injured, according to officials. The crash occurred in Vacaville, California, according to a tweet from the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0