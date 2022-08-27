Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
AG, NJDEP announce seven new environmental enforcement actions
TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Aug. 24 the filing of seven new environmental enforcement actions across the state. Six of the environmental justice lawsuits center on a broad array of chemical pollutants that have tainted...
Murphy issues strongest rebuke yet of NYC congestion pricing toll plan
Gov. Phil Murphy issued his strongest criticism of New York’s proposed congestion pricing plan that could charge as much as $23 to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, calling it “an idea whose time has not come” Monday. His comments came after the NJ Turnpike Authority...
roi-nj.com
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
Route 440 closed for 2 weeks in Jersey City, Bayonne for emergency repairs
Route 440 in New Jersey is now closed for the next two weeks for emergency utility repairs in Jersey City and Bayonne.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
wbgo.org
East Newark Industrial Area to Become Five-Acre Park Along Banks of Passaic River
A new riverfront park is coming to East Newark, a place without much green space. BASF Corporation is converting an industrial area into a five-acre natural resources park along the banks of the Passaic River. There will be recreational activities, wildlife habitats and cultural events. East Newark Borough Administrator Ron Edwards said they are really looking forward to this.
tornadopix.com
Tenants say flooding in luxury Jersey City building is ‘nightmare’
For Jordan Mendelsohn, 28, who lives in a luxury building with a rooftop pool, private gym, and floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty, all a stone’s throw from New York City seemed like a dream. When she got the keys to her $3,600-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in September 2020. But six months later, it became a living nightmare.
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years
Lawsuits concern a variety of severe environmental health hazards at sites spanning across the state.Morristown Minute. NJ Files 7 Environmental Lawsuits concerning a broad array of chemical pollutants in sites across Newark, Linden, Ewing, Rahway, Elmwood Park Borough, and Middlesex Borough.
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend. I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This place...
New bill would require speed-limiting technology in all New York vehicles
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Worried you might be driving over the speed limit? Soon, you might not have to. Earlier this month, State. Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) introduced legislation that, if passed, would require all vehicles built after Jan. 1, 2024 that are registered in New York to include advanced safety technology, including speed-limiting capabilities.
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Thousands without power across Staten Island on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Thousands of Con Edison customers across several Staten Island neighborhoods are experiencing power outages Monday afternoon, as emergency crews work to assess the issue. The company’s website, as of 2:45 p.m. reported more than 10,000 outages in Mid-Island and South Shore communities, including Great Kills, Richmond,...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
insidernj.com
Governor Murphy Unveils Statewide School Security Initiative
Governor Phil Murphy visited East Brook Middle School today to announce a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints and make them available to first responders. Accurate and uniform maps are critical to enable law enforcement personnel to swiftly respond to emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
thepressgroup.net
Beloved Woodcliff Schoolhouse still building on success
WOODCLIFF LAKE—Last week we featured the old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montvale, sometimes called the Old Stone Church, designed in 1895 by Woodcliff architect Samuel Burrage Reed. With school fast approaching—sorry, kids!—this week we turn to Reed’s other big Pascack Valley project, the Woodcliff schoolhouse.
essexnewsdaily.com
3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn
MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex. The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.
