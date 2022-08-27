MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come. The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO