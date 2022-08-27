Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following chase through Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are arrested following a car chase that turned into a foot chase in Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 they tried to stop a car on the Main Ave. bridge, but the driver kept going into Moorhead. There Moorhead Police took over the chase and tried to stop the vehicle, but it went back on I-94 and drove back into Fargo.
740thefan.com
Fargo man killed in Richland Co. crash identified
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with...
740thefan.com
Sheyenne, Jamestown top weekly ND high school football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Jamestown remain at the top of this week’s Class 11AA and 11A football rankings. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA). In Class 11AA, Sheyenne remains #1 after a 35-14 opening week win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Minot man name released in Friday’s fatal rollover crash near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – The name of the man who died after his pickup crashed in rural McKenzie County in northwest North Dakota around 6 Friday morning has been released. The 24-year-old Errol Malone Jr. of Minot, N.D., failed to navigate a curve and drove off the road,...
Name released in Watford City rollover crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
KFYR-TV
Minot’s new recreation area
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has finished a new set of walking trails on the west side of town, and it’s just the first part of what’s to come. The Family Recreation Area officially opened to the public Friday, but people have been using the route while it’s been under construction. About two miles of trails were finished as part of phase one. Phase two, planned for next year, will include several more miles.
kvrr.com
Drumconrath Brewing Announces Closure
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A downtown Fargo brewery announces it’s closing its doors. Drumconrath Brewing announced its impending closure on social media Monday. Owner and Hear Brewer Sam Corr says the brewery is forced to close because the taproom is underperforming. Despite a thriving distribution operation in six...
RELATED PEOPLE
pethelpful.com
Video of a Tiger Playing Tug-of-War at North Dakota Zoo Makes Us Want to Visit
A zoo in Minot, North Dakota is making us want to book a trip solely to see the tigers. Well, we'd want to walk around the entire zoo because well, all the animals are great. But there's an interactive exhibit with the tigers that is unlike anything you've ever seen. Trust us, you'll want to go also!
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
valleynewslive.com
First ever first day of school for new Capstone Academy in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The doors opened for the first time this morning for a new school in south Fargo which aims to teach students the ‘classical’ way. “Well, good morning! I am glad you’re here!” Capstone Academy’s Headmaster Paul Fisher said as he greeted a student walking up the school’s sidewalk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
I-94 Rollover East of Valley City; No Injuries Reported
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A pickup driver escaped serious injury after he lost control of his vehicle while pulling a trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 about 9:35am on Sunday, August 28th. The driver told authorities that while he was traveling eastbound with the cruise control...
MSU mourns passing of award-winning educator
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University is saddened to announce the passing of professor Dean Frantsvog, who passed away on Saturday, August 27, at the age of 47. After graduating from Minot State in 1997 with a degree in criminal justice, Frantsvog earned his Juris Doctorate in 2000 at Hamline University School of Law […]
kfgo.com
1 man dead, 2 others seriously injured in southeast ND crash
BARNEY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 47-year-old man is dead and two 19-year-old men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in southeast North Dakota early Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 13 just east of Barney, around 20 miles west of Wahpeton. The 47-year-old man was traveling east. The 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were traveling west when the two vehicles crashed into one another.
valleynewslive.com
Rollover crash in Becker County leaves Ponsford man with injuries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol reported a Ponsford man, who was a passenger, was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 34 in Becker County. Authorities say the driver left the scene following the crash. Troopers are actively searching for the individual involved. 34-year-old Jayson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
Minot man killed in rollover crash
WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fatal Watford City rollover crash under investigation by McKenzie County Sheriff Department
(Watford City, ND) -- A Minot man is dead following yesterday's early morning rollover crash near Watford City. Troopers say the motorist was headed west on 28th Street Northwest in a rural area of McKenzie County at around 6 a.m. when he misjudged a curve and veered off the road. Officials say the vehicle flipped at least once before hitting a fence and ending up in a ditch. The motorist, who was ejected from the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries are reported.
740thefan.com
Monday’s local scoreboard
Kindred 373, Oak Grove 383, Carrington 421, Central Cass 445, Northern Cass 474. Avery Bartels of Kindred was the medalist with a 76. Sacred Heart over Mahnomen 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-16) East Grand Forks over Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3-0 Hillcrest over Norman Co. East-Ulen Hitterdal 3-0 Lake of the Woods over Fertile-Beltrami...
Comments / 0