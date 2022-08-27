Read full article on original website
FDOT: Sheridan Street Bridge to remain closed until mid-October
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The full closure of the SR-822/Sheridan Street drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will be extended through October 15,’ the Florida Department of Transportation has confirmed. This is due to the ongoing supply chain issues with some of the new electrical and mechanical bridge components. Additionally,...
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead in fiery I-75 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Davie Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes underneath the Griffin Road overpass. According to FHP, witnesses reported...
WSVN-TV
2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
WSVN-TV
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
NBC Miami
Man Facing 5 Arson Charges in Deerfield Beach Fire That Cause $1M in Damages
An arson attack that caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, officials said. David Allen Vazquez, 53, is charged with five counts of arson following several fires at BrandStar Studios, a film and TV production company in Deerfield Beach about 5 a.m. on Aug. 25.
Wrong-way driver in crash that killed 5 on the Palmetto appears in bond court
MIAMI – Maiky Simeon, the driver who was headed the wrong way in a crash that killed five people on the Palmetto Expressway on the morning of August 20 appeared in bond court on Saturday. A Miami judge ordered Simeon to surrender any travel documents including his Haitian passport. He was also ordered on full house arrest lockdown unless medical attention is needed. The judge also raised the bond from $7,500 per count to $10,000 for each count. He was also ordered not to drive under any circumstance. He was also told to surrender his driver's license.As per his attorney, Simeon had...
WSVN-TV
Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
2 toddlers critical after being pulled unresponsive from NE Miami-Dade pool
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man dies during crash near Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 26-year-old man from Miami Gardens died during a single-vehicle crash on Friday evening near Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to US-27, just north of Interstate 75, and found the man dead after he was ejected from his car as it overturned, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WSVN-TV
Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating after 2 shot, killed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cleared the area near a Hollywood home Tuesday afternoon after they spent last night and the morning investigating a double homicide. An ATF agent used a dog to sniff the lawn on South 56th Avenue and Wiley Street as it searched for evidence. Hollywood Police...
cbs12.com
Vehicle ends upside down after rollover crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Palm Beach. According to Danny Collazo, Battalion Chief with the West Palm Beach Fire Department, fire crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles heavily damaged, including one on its roof.
WSVN-TV
Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
WSVN-TV
6 suspects in custody after police search Lauderhill condo following chase and bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill. Six people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female. It is not clear whether these were the suspects...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
CAR SINKS IN CANAL ON BOCA RATON, BROWARD BORDER, AT LEAST ONE DEAD
UPDATE: TWO DEAD, DOUBLE DROWNING. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:09 p.m. — Two people are confirmed dead. This is the update from PBSO: “A family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, unincorporated Boca Raton, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
