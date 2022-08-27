ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. – A pilot who gave rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north-central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff’s officials. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old...
EMILY, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota #hunters asked not to shoot ear-tagged, radio-collared research bears

The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is once again asking hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. Researchers with the DNR are monitoring 25 radio-collared black...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Big Game Transport Rules

Big game hunters should note requirements for transporting deer, elk and moose carcasses and carcass parts into and within North Dakota, as a precaution against the possible spread of chronic wasting disease. Hunters are prohibited from transporting into or within North Dakota the whole carcass of deer, elk, moose or...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
740thefan.com

Deer Archery Season Opens Sept. 2

North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 2 at noon and continues through Jan. 1, 2023. Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system. Hunters should plan accordingly and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy