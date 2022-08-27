Read full article on original website
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
Man walks out of French Quarter bar, starts shooting
New Orleans police are investigating after an armed man opened fire early Saturday morning on the edge of the French Quarter. One victim was wounded.
WDSU
Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
NOPD in search of three after French Quarter vehicle burglary
Two of them were pulling door handles when the other came across an unlocked vehicle.
WDSU
Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
Man hospitalized after shooting on St. Bernard Ave., NOPD searches for answers
The NOPD says they were called to the 1100 block of St. Bernard Ave. on reports of gunfire in the area.
Injuries Reported After A Three-Car Crash Near West Napolean Avenue (Jefferson Parish, LA)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash near West Napolean Avenue and David Drive. A vehicle was located in a Metairie canal on Monday morning. The medical personnel on the scene treated the [..]
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
WDSU
NOPD seeking suspects involved in French Quarter car burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash On Destrehan Avenue (New Orleans, LA)
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Sunday night fatal crash. The crash happened on Destrehan Avenue and First Avenue shortly before 9:00 p.m. According to the police, a man driving south on Destrehan [..]
WDSU
Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
Woman shot multiple times, attempting to leave argument in Pine Village
After calling someone to pick her up, the woman tried to leave the location but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
WDSU
Have you seen these people? Police searching for 4 people who went missing in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for four people who have been reported missing. Erika Roberts, 18, was last seen on Aug. 5 leaving her house. She never arrived to her reported destination and was last seen walking in the area but has not returned home. Roberts...
Man killed after shooting in broad daylight in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in Central City that left one man dead. Police responded to a call at 1:23 p.m. on South Johnson Street where they found the victim lying on the sidewalk, shot multiple times. When EMS arrived, he was pronounced dead on...
Victims left waiting as New Orleans rape reports often considered 'non-emergencies'
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of calls this year to report aggravated rapes to New Orleans police were reclassified from “emergencies” to a less urgent status, leaving some survivors waiting hours for officers from an overstretched and understaffed department. The result is that, increasingly, survivors are no longer...
WDSU
NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
