New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Victim pushed to the ground, suffered a broken arm on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who is being accused of battery on Canal Street. According to police, the suspect pushed a victim over, causing them to fall and break their arm on Aug. 25 around 2:35 p.m. on the 500 block of Canal Street.
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Canal Street overnight

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Canal Street overnight. According to reports, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Canal Street in the early hours of Monday or late Sunday night. No other information is available at...
NOLA.com

New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NOLA.com

Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say

Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
WDSU

NOPD seeking suspects involved in French Quarter car burglary

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating three suspects who are accused of a French Quarter auto burglary on Aug. 21. According to police, two of the suspects were seen pulling on car door handles on the 900 block of North Rampart. The third suspect, the one pictured in the middle, was seen pulling on the door of a victim's vehicle and realized it was unlocked.
WDSU

Man shot on the edge of the Seventh Ward neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the Seventh Ward and the Marigny that left one man injured. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 2:50 p.m. at the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue. No other information...
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
WDSU

NOPD showcases new recruits in effort to re-staff department

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department showcased 12 new recruits on Monday in the wake of staffing shortages. Of the twelve new recruits, seven are from the New Orleans area. According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, there are under 1,000 officers working for NOPD right now and over 100 have left the department since January.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

