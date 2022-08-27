ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue in Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.
Ellsworth fish die-off reported, cause of Green Bay die off revealed

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill which occurred in Isabelle Creek, in the Pierce County community of Ellsworth. Several species of fish were observed in the fish kill, including more than 600 dead trout. DNR staff have been onsite several times since Aug. 17. However,...
