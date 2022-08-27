Read full article on original website
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
mygateway.news
Turning car fails to yield to motorcycle, crash results in fatality
ELLSWORTH, WI – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 12:42 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a car versus motorcycle crash (the 15th of season) on Highway 63 at County Road VV, Hager City, Wisconsin, in Trenton Township. It was determined a 2006 Buick Lucerne,...
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
OAK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9:48 p.m., Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near 530th Avenue in Hager City, Wis. in Oak Grove Township.
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ellsworth fish die-off reported, cause of Green Bay die off revealed
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill which occurred in Isabelle Creek, in the Pierce County community of Ellsworth. Several species of fish were observed in the fish kill, including more than 600 dead trout. DNR staff have been onsite several times since Aug. 17. However,...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
One person dead after being pulled from Black River
One person is dead after being pulled out of the Black River Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising people to take steps to bat-proof their homes. This comes as the health department is getting increased reports of bat sightings in the area. The sightings bring about concerns to the health of residents, with rabies being...
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
