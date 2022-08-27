Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
3 Different Foiling Techniques for a Cat Layout
Check out all that gold shimmer and shine on this Cat Layout from Jaycee! He used 3 different foiling techniques to add gold to his design. First he added foiling directly to the photos using heat transfer foil, he also added foiling with tacky adhesive to certain areas on the white die cut leaves and also used a resist technique with foiling and watercolor to color in the other leaves.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
Comments / 0