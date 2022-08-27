Read full article on original website
REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans
Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
Callum Hudson Odoi Spotted In Leverkusen Ahead Of His Move To Germany
Callum Hudson-Odoi has landed in Germany for a medical exam ahead of a potential move to Bayer Leverkusen.
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland show fighting spirit in Norwich defeat
Our performance was sublime and given what has happen every during the last twenty four hours, it was more than we could have hoped for. After suggestions of player revolt and the real possibility of heads dropping, everyone gave their all in a battling performance that ended with Sunderland, unfairly, on the wrong end of the result.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground
Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
Report: Chelsea Close To Loan Agreement With Ajax For Hakim Ziyech
As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea are close to sending Hakim Ziyech back to Ajax on loan.
CBS Sports
Serie A scores, takeaways: Napoli draw at Fiorentina; Giroud scores stunner as AC Milan beat Bologna
After Inter Milan's defeat against Lazio on Friday, it was an interesting weekend of soccer in Italy with AC Milan winning against Bologna at home and AS Roma drawing against Juventus in Turin. With the draw of Napoli in Florence against Fiorentina, no Italian side won the first three games in a row. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
UEFA・
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
