Premier League

BBC

This week's live football commentaries

A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022-23 Premier League season was less about surprises against the big boys than reminders that when the star teams act stubborn, they’re capable of defying the odds. Chelsea overcame a red card to outscore Leicester City 2-1 while 10v11. Man United stood firm while clearly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Down: Sunderland show fighting spirit in Norwich defeat

Our performance was sublime and given what has happen every during the last twenty four hours, it was more than we could have hoped for. After suggestions of player revolt and the real possibility of heads dropping, everyone gave their all in a battling performance that ended with Sunderland, unfairly, on the wrong end of the result.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Kane brace enough at City Ground

Harry Kane’s brace amid a mountain of big moments was enough for Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at a lively City Ground on Sunday. Kane took Dejan Kulusevski’s incisive pass and bounded a ball past Dean Henderson in the fifth minute, but later missed a penalty as Forest pushed the visitors all the way to his late stooping header.
PREMIER LEAGUE
