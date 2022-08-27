ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU hopes new football facility will help Seminoles keep pace

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
Florida State hopes to begin construction on a proposed 150,000-square-foot football operations facility adjacent to its practice fields this December. The project has been funded through a 5-year, $100 million fundraising campaign through the school and the Seminole Boosters. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When Michael Alford took over as athletics director at Florida State in December, one of the first plans he put into place was updating the football program’s woefully outdated facilities.

In the eight months since his arrival, Alford has made visible improvements around campus, including updating the weight room and renovating the football team’s locker room. The next project on his radar is the proposed 150,000-square-foot football operations building adjacent to the practice fields.

First unveiled in 2018 as part of a five-year fundraising campaign, the latest addition to the football facilities features:

  • position meeting rooms
  • a locker room
  • a recruiting lounge
  • offices for the coaching staff
  • strength and weight training center
  • virtual reality/performance enhancement areas.

“We’re hoping to break ground this December,” Alford said back in May. “We’re on target and it looks to be an 18-month completion [window], so we’re looking at sometime in the summer of 2024 to move into that facility before the 2024-25 season.”

The new building is a crucial piece for a Florida State program desperately trying to keep up in a football arms race.

Florida opened its $85 million standalone football facility earlier this month. Miami is reportedly eager to build a $100 million football facility under the direction of new coach Mario Cristobal. UCF has proposed a three-part expansion project to create a football village on campus.

