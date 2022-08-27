ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday across Central Florida

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday across Central Florida

Afternoon thunderstorms and showers are forecasted to have a 70% coverage across Central Florida on Saturday.

Saturday’s high is 92 with a low of 75.

“Scattered thunderstorms and showers, they are likely this afternoon and into the evening hours,” Meteorologist Bryan Karrick said. “Locally, heavy rain frequent lightning and some gusty wind.”

Tomorrow’s weather will mimic Saturday’s pattern of afternoon rain, however, the showers are expected to begin slightly earlier.

In the tropics, two systems are gradually forming with chances of development in early next week.

“Nothing to concern ourselves with here in the sunshine state,” Karrick said.

