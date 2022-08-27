ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Kirk Herbstreit on Michigan QB battle: 'Cade McNamara's the man in Ann Arbor while he's there'

By Clayton Sayfie
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mzlC_0hXiXWdc00
Mike Mulholland / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Michigan Wolverines football has a quarterback competition. Not a controversy, because both options appear to be good (at the least), but it’s a battle between senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy.

McNamara is the incumbent, having led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Wolverine TV podcast: Balas, Skene on Michigan O-line, etc.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith: QB Cade McNamara ’embodies the team’

McCarthy has the big arm and is more mobile, having thrown for 516 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and two scores last season. He rotated in but didn’t see extended playing time other than when Michigan had games well in hand.

The competition has been described as “neck and neck” between the two, each of whom have different strengths.

McNamara excels with his leadership and the mental side of the game. An example of his high-level awareness is his ability to average 10.6 yards per attempt and throw 10 touchdown passes when blitzed last season. McCarthy has upside with his physical traits, but McNamara has improved, too, especially with his footwork and accuracy, he’s revealed.

In his annual ‘Herbie Awards,’ ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit labeled McNamara as ‘underrated,’ and pointed to his football smarts as a reason why.

“I do think he’s an extension of Jim Harbaugh,” Herbstreit said. “He does a good job of reading the defense and getting them into the right play.

“To me, a quarterback can be effective in college — it’s not just always about being a [former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars standout] Trevor Lawrence or [former Ohio State star and current Chicago Bears second-year player] Justin Fields and being an NFL guy. It’s about just trying to win, move the ball, move the sticks down the field, get the ball in the end zone. Nobody epitomizes that more than Cade McNamara. Just take what the defense gives you. It’s not always flashy, but it’s incredibly effective.”

That’s why Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, would stick with McNamara if he was the Michigan coaching staff. McCarthy has potential — maybe more than McNamara — but the Wolverines’ offensive line and skill position players are good enough where sticking with last year’s starter could be the right play.

“I’m sure they’ll still find a way to get J.J. McCarthy in there. But man, how do you take Cade McNamara out of there or even talk about it after the year that he had last year?” Herbstreit said of the Michigan situation. “It’s kind of like Stetson Bennett at Georgia. Seems to always be dealing with people questioning him. Cade McNamara’s the man in Ann Arbor while he’s there, in my opinion.”

Kirk Herbstreit: ‘Master motivator’ Ryan Day gunning for Michigan

Herbstreit weighed in on the Big Ten, predicting that his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes will come out on top this season. The Scarlet and Gray fell flat on their face last season in the regular-season finale, losing to Michigan 42-27, but are picked as the No. 2 team in the nation this preseason and are expected to be right in the mix for the College Football Playoff again.

“My sense is that Ryan Day is a master motivator,” Herbstreit . Remember when they lost to Clemson at the end of the ’19 season and they felt they could’ve and should’ve won? They were on a mission, even through COVID, to get to Clemson, and they end up playing them and dominating that game. I kind of sense the same thing with Michigan, and the way they lost up in Ann Arbor has really fueled this team in the offseason.

“So, they get Michigan at home. I think Michigan’s going to have a great year, but coming to Columbus will be tough. I think Ohio State will win the East.”

Herbstreit has Nebraska winning the Big Ten West division.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Big Ten football preview: Why Michigan State vs. Michigan will grab everyone's attention

At the dawn of a new season, the remnants of last fall remain. They’re seen in the streams of confetti from Michigan football’s Big Ten title celebration, the pieces of a shattered Ohio State team that finally lost The Game and the contrails of Michigan State football’s stunning ascent in Mel Tucker’s second season. The events of the 2021 season disrupted the natural order in a conference long dominated by the Buckeyes. Were they signs of things to come or just a series of one-off occurrences?
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Is Michigan Football still leading for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor?

Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class is going to officially visit Michigan football during the Maryland game. We all know that in terms of 2023 targets, there aren’t any as important as five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor. Harbor is the definition of a game-changing recruit and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Nebraska State
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan announces starters on 'tremendous' offensive line

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has praised his offensive line throughout the offseason, and he has now confirmed who will start next Saturday against Colorado State. Fifth-year senior Ryan Hayes, redshirt junior Trevor Keegan, graduate student Olu Oluwatimi, junior Zak Zinter and redshirt junior...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener

Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
DEXTER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
103.3 WKFR

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb Cade#Espn
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Major car brands to skip Detroit's revamped auto show. Here's why

Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
College Football
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Detroit

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Detroit from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy