Carlisle, PA

local21news.com

Three arrested for armed robbery in York County

NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Carlisle, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
HALIFAX, PA
local21news.com

Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
DAUPHIN, PA
#Weis Markets#The Carlisle Police
local21news.com

Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect fires air rifle into victim's bedroom window

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police

A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
FREDERICK, MD
FOX 43

Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident

(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27.com

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

