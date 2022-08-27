Read full article on original website
local21news.com
$600 worth of counterfeit bills used at Best Buy, police seek identity of suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a counterfeiting incident that took place at Best Buy in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road. Authorities say on July 23 around 5:00 PM a black female in a red shirt passed $600.00 worth of counterfeit bills to complete a purchase and then left the store.
local21news.com
Three arrested for armed robbery in York County
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened August 27 in York County. According to Northern York County Regional Police, officers were performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township. Police saw two men walk into a local Rutter's at 1:20 a.m. then soon after run out. York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, reporting that the clerks were robbed at gunpoint.
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
Caregiver at Cumberland County senior living facility accused of stealing resident's debit card
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
Drunk man charged after breaking into home, sleeping on couch
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
local21news.com
Police incident puts school in precautionary lockdown, now cleared
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police incident on Interstate 81 caused a precautionary lock down at Central Dauphin School District on August 30, but Pennsylvania State Police have cleared the school to open back up. PSP says there was no direct threat to the school during the incident. The...
local21news.com
Two day $3,000 Kohl's theft has police searching for details, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Springettsbury Township Police Department (STPD) are attempting to identity the suspects in a merchandise theft from the Kohl's in York County on the 2600 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Police stated that on two separate occasions, August 23 and August 24, two individuals were...
local21news.com
$4,000 worth of products stolen from Rural King, police seek suspects
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Chambersburg Police Department were dispatched to a Rural King in Franklin County on Wayne Avenue for reports of a large retail theft. Police say that a male and female stole over $4,000 worth of products from the farm supply store. The two then left...
State Police seek tips to help identify suspect in deadly Thanksgiving 2016 crash on I-81 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation into a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash on Interstate 81 in Franklin County continues nearly six years after it occurred. The crash involved an older-model Ford F150 pickup truck that was pulling a stolen trailer, according to police. As...
local21news.com
Man slapped outside of Sheetz in Franklin County, police say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — A man was assaulted outside of a Sheetz in Franklin County around 9:30PM on August 25. The Chambersburg Police Department say that the victim told police that he was standing outside of the Sheetz on 1 Monticello Court when a man came up to him and slapped him in the face.
local21news.com
19-year-old York County man will spend 12-25 years behind bars for role in robbery/murder
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York County man pled guilty to murder of the third degree and criminal conspiracy to robbery on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May of 2021. Officials say 19-year-old Nicholas Strada was sentenced to 12-25...
Suspect fires air rifle into victim's bedroom window
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say an unknown suspect fired what they believe was an air rifle into the bedroom window of a residence in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. The victim told police she heard glass break in her bedroom at the residence along Albatross Drive at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27. The victim found a hole in the south side window and glass all over the bed and floor. Troopers at the scene concluded a pellet from an air rifle had caused the damage. The victim had cleaned up the glass before police arrived, so no projectile was recovered. Trooper Mowen noted that a small lead shaving was observed in between the glass panels of the damaged window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Repeat Robber Busted After Second Attempt At Same Frederick A-1 Mart: Police
A commercial burglar went to the well one too many times and was apprehended after targeting a Maryland gas station twice in three days, according to authorities. Frederick County resident Stefan Alejandro Gajate, 33, was arrested by members of the Frederick Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit following a recent investigation into two robberies at the same place last week, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 29.
Shooting reported in Lancaster, one injured: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred at the 200 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster on Monday. Police were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m. One was confirmed injured at the scene, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the shooting. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
1 injured in shooting near central Pa. school: report
One person was injured when a shooting broke out at a home near a Lancaster County middle school on Monday afternoon, according to reports. Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street around 3:15 p.m., LancasterOnline reported. Police told WGAL that a male, age...
local21news.com
Waynesboro man sentenced on methamphetamine and firearms charges, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johnathan Fisher, age 40, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to a term of 151 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for methamphetamine trafficking and weapons offenses.
local21news.com
Portable toilet damaged on video by fireworks in Cumberland Co., suspects sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking the identity of three individuals who caused $1,000 in damages to a portable toilet at Paul Walters Park. Officials reported that the incident occurred on August 5 between 9:30PM and 11:45PM. Police say that the three suspects in...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin High School temporarily placed on lockdown after police incident
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Police investigating suspicious blood found on roadway in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information after discovering a large amount of blood and evidence of traumatic injury on and near a road in Cumberland County. The scene was found on Ashburg Drive around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Silver Spring Township Police believe the suspicious incident occurred overnight, likely between midnight and dawn.
abc27.com
Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirleysburg after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz.
