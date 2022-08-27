Eight Rutgers female student-athletes ink NIL deals to commemorate Title IX

Provided by Knights of the Raritan

NIL collectives are not just brokering deals for football and basketball players.

Knights of The Raritan, a Rutgers collective, has brokered NIL deals for eight female student-athletes with the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO). The partnerships commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the anniversary of the first time women were allowed to attend Rutgers.

Antonia Bates (basketball), Carly Snarski (field hockey), Lauren DeLo (volleyball), Megan Herka, Kayla Bock (softball), Ashley Campo, Sophia Cardello and Sara Carolonza (lacrosse) have signed to the deal and have participated in photoshoots at promoting DEVCO properties throughout the city.

The athletes discussed their favorite memories from Rutgers and their top social spots around New Brunswick in social media videos. They also spoke about their thoughts on the enactment of Title IX legislation, which resulted in decades of advancement women’s collegiate athletics.

“This is a unique NIL partnership and it’s no surprise that DEVCO is at the corporate forefront of celebrating the Rutgers roots of a progressive cause like the 50th Anniversary of Title IX,” Knights of The Raritan president Jon Newman said in a press release. “Many of RU’s most memorable athletics moments over the last 50 years came from women’s programs – like the 1982 AIAW women’s basketball national title, the 2007 women’s basketball national title game, and women’s soccer’s College Cup appearances in 2015 and 2021. KTR looks forward to doing many more deals with female athletes at Rutgers, with DEVCO and with other local and national organizations.”

This is not the first time DEVCO has entered the NIL space. It has struck deals with the Bo and Max Melton and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The development corporation plans to continue to look at will opportunities with Rutgers athletes.

Knights of The Raritan following Greg Schiano’s NIL alarm

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has yet to name a starting quarterback, but the Knights of The Raritan announced a deal in July with sixth-year senior Noah Vedral.

Schiano has been blunt about the need to raise cash at Rutgers, specifically for when the transfer portal ramps up in the next few months. Speaking to a group of boosters in late July, he stated NIL was more urgent than fundraising for Rutgers’ new practice facility.

“We have four months to raise the money we need before other teams start poaching our best players,” the third-year head coach told the Rutgers Touchdown Club.

Knights of The Raritan has stepped in at the right time in other sports. The collective inked a partnership with basketball star Caleb McConnell, which ultimately played a role in the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year returning for a fifth season. All-American lacrosse midfielder Ethan Rall also opted to return for a fifth season with the Scarlet Knights after striking a six-month deal with the collective.