Experience leads to togetherness for Gamecocks offensive line

Jovaughn Gwyn (Photo by Chris Gillespie)

Without cohesion, it’s nearly impossible for any offensive line—South Carolina included—to have sustained success.

The Gamecocks have good news, returning almost 130 combined starts up front. That is certainly a jumping off point for why Beamer is optimistic about the team’s upside.

“I said it last year that I thought we had a chance to be a good team because we were good on the line of scrimmage,” Beamer said. “And I feel the same way this year.”

The offensive line is one of the few groups on the field that nearly never rotates players in and out of a game. And South Carolina has plenty of players who’ve logged a ton of snaps.

The Gamecocks return three players with at least 24 starts on the line: Jovaughn Gwyn (34), Dylan Wonnum (30) and Eric Douglas (24). Then they have three more—Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols with 11 apiece and Vershon Lee with 10—at double-digit starts.

The group’s played a ton of football, a combined 166 appearances across the line, with plenty of veteran experience.

Douglas, the sixth-year anchor of the line, has made 22 consecutive starts. Next to him is Gwyn, who will make his 35th consecutive start when the Gamecocks kick off Sept. 3 against Georgia State.

“Eric Douglas is making the calls at center,” Beamer said. “And the other offensive lineman they have a better understanding of what we’re trying to get done with great communication between them and coach (Greg) Adkins.”

The line’s shown progress during South Carolina’s preseason camp, impressing preseason all-SEC lineman Zacch Pickens.

“They work together, that’s one thing,” he said. “If one’s wrong then they all try and correct themselves.”

Pickens has been going against that group his entire career. He understands how important it is for the unit to remain close.

“E-Doug, Gwyn, Dylan, Vershon, Jalen,” Pickens said. “They all work together as one unit and that’s amazing.”

South Carolina also returns Lee and Nichols, who settled in as starters last season. The Gamecocks also have Tyshawn Wannamaker, who filled in for an injured Wonnum at right tackle the final six games of 2021.

“They’re a tough, rugged group,” Beamer said. “I said after spring practice we talked about how those offensive linemen didn’t miss a single practice all spring practice and I don’t think anyone has missed any this preseason either,” Beamer said.

It is so key for a group as valuable as the offensive line to stay healthy in the SEC. Last season, Wonnum suffered season-ending back surgery that allowed Wannamaker to step up.

South Carolina begins its season Sept. 3 against Georgia State (7:30 p.m., ESPN Plus).