Scott Frost explains where his leadership stems on the offensive line

David Berding/Getty Images

Scott Frost recognizes how important the offensive line is for Nebraska, and that the Cornhuskers are lucky to have some great leadership within the unit.

Speaking with the media before arriving in Ireland, Frost highlighted some specific players responsible for being loud voices.

“Trent Hixson’s really been the kind of lead guy, and that’s kind of natural with the center making a lot of the calls. Broc Bando does a good job. We got some young leaders that are going to be really good. Teddy [Prochazka] and Henry [Lutovsky] and not leaving anybody out, Turner [Corcoran] does a great job, and several others. So that’s a really tight unit right now,” stated Frost. “Like I’ve said, their work ethics been unbelievable, and I’ve seen a lot of improvement out of that group. I think they’ve got a lot of pride and a lot of grit right now. Donny’s (Donovan Raiola) done a great job with them, along with Aaron.

“So I think we’ve got good leadership, and I think it’ll continue to improve.”

As you can see, Scott Frost is confident in the unit ahead of Nebraska’s Week 0 showdown with Northwestern on Saturday.

Scott Frost on Nebraska’s trip to Ireland: ‘We hope we remembered everything’

Moreover, Frost isn’t hoping to have a “Home Alone” moment — the Cornhuskers leader emphasized that his team believes they’ve crossed every T and dotted every I.

“We’ve had more conversations that I can remember about this and the right way to do it,” added Frost. “I don’t think there’s — if you traveled to Europe — I don’t think there’s a perfect way to do it. You’re not going to feel perfect when you get over there. Some of the conversations with NFL teams that have gone over and played in London have been important. Our NAPL lab here and their expertise have been really valuable to us too, so I want to give them a shoutout. Flying overnight, I think the priority is trying to make sure guys get to sleep on the plane.

“So we’re going to black it out about an hour after takeoff and try to get as much as we can. Then land and see how long everything takes when we’re taking them through customs, and going straight to the stadium to get a little workout and knock some rust off. Then head into the hotel, give them a little down time and then we have dinner and a little cultural thing, then we’re going to try to get them back to sleep. The goal is to try to make sure when they wake up on Wednesday, they’ve had a really good night sleep on Tuesday night and they’re ready to kind of pick up where we left off here.”

Nevertheless, the focus remains on the game — Nebraska has their eyes on starting the season 1-0.

“We hope we remembered everything. Anytime like this, if we we’re playing down the road somewhere we’d send somebody back or get something there, but we’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I don’t think we’re going to get caught without a mouthpiece or anything like that. But you just never know what’s going to happen,” stated Frost. “Jay was telling me some of our crates for equipment went over there, and all but two of them had a metal bottom, which was fine. Two of them had a wooden bottom of the pallet, and they couldn’t ship out of Chicago, so they had to address that. It’s little things like that, that you can’t anticipate. I think everything we could’ve thought of, we thought of.

“Again, our goal is to make sure the players don’t have to think about any of that. They can just have fun and focus on football.”