CBS Austin

Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash

A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash in North Austin leaves one person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a crash in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says that it and the Austin Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane at around 10:48 p.m. on August 28. Officials say the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck

Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

One dead in crash involving pedestrian on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened at 2100 N. I-35 upper deck southbound around 1 a.m. An adult was pronounced dead on the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police seeking suspect in Ohlen Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fatal North Austin shooting. The shooting occurred on Aug. 9 around 8:08 a.m. on the 1600 block of Ohlen Road. It took place at the Citgo gas station near the Austin North Target.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing woman, 85

AUSTIN, Texas — After issuing a call for help Sunday, the Austin Police Department has located a missing 85-year-old. Geraldine Godwin was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was wearing grey Capri shorts and a dark tank top that was possibly blue or gray.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman

A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonitor.com

William Cannon closed after collapse

A portion of West William Cannon Drive will be closed for repair through Friday, Sept. 3, following a cave-in. According to the city’s Public Works Department, the street damage is on the western approach to the bridge and did not impact the bridge deck itself. No people (or vehicles) were harmed by the sudden collapse, which was caused by moving sediment after heavy rains. In the meantime, two eastbound travel lanes and the sidewalk will remain closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, and drivers should look for an alternative route.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder at Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes pleaded guilty to murder in link to a 2019 homicide at an Austin Quality Inn. Haynes was arrested on May 16, 2019, for the murder of 29-year-old Jannerra Williams on May 5, 2019. He was later indicted on July 31, 2019, on the murder charge.
AUSTIN, TX

