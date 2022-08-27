Notes and Observations from Austin Westlake vs Ridge Point

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
Texas football commit Arch Manning silences the critics in win
There were plenty of doubters heading into the high school football season in terms of the elite five-star Texas football quarterback commit and Isidore Newman product Arch Manning holding the nation’s top spot for the 2023 cycle. Some speculated that, if not for Arch having that Manning name on the back of his jersey, he would not be garnering as much attention as he has this summer.
nomadlawyer.org
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Texas Football: Final game-by-game predictions for the Longhorns in 2022
Game week has arrived for Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as the regular season opener is now five days away. Texas will open up the 2022 regular season slate at home on Sep. 3 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt, with kickoff time set for 7 p.m. CT.
3 key Texas football players returning from injury this week
The first game week of the year is upon us with the Texas football program readying up to take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt at home on Sep. 3. Texas and second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will get to take on ULM under the lights at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this weekend, with the kickoff time for this game set at 7 p.m. CT.
Texas football vs. ULM: Opening Odds for regular season opener
Just six days away now from the start of the regular season slate, Texas football is close to taking the field at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. On Sep. 3, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will take to the field at DKR for the first game since Black Friday 2021 against what looks to be a pretty beatable opponent in ULM.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
streetfoodblog.com
21 Finest Italian Eating places in Austin
Whenever you consider Italian delicacies, pasta might be the very first thing that involves thoughts. And whereas Austin has no scarcity of Italian eating places serving up heaping plates of noodles, there’s far more to discover with regards to consuming Italian meals on this metropolis. From wood-fired pizzas and...
californiaexaminer.net
Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: Is He A Golf Player?
Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: With Scottie Scheffler’s rising stardom in golf comes renewed interest in his financial status. There is a lot of difficulty in confirming the ties of renowned persons. Check out this piece if you’re interested in learning more about Scottie Scheffler Net Worth. Scottie Scheffler...
Pawhuska Journal
Less groundwater, more demand: Can Texas quench its thirst?
Leaving a mess of sludge, a nearly 900-foot hole in the ground and a bill north of $40,000, the groundwater well Mike Heck drilled on his property in Williamson County this month did not come with a guarantee. But after the pump he relied on for more than a decade...
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
atasteofkoko.com
16 Things To Do In Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs is the hot spot that many folks are moving to. This charming small town is self-proclaimed as the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” with tons of truly unique and memorable wedding venues. This Texas Hill Country town offers a variety of picturesque settings for your big day, from rustic ranches to elegant wineries. And with its close proximity to Austin just a short drive on Highway 290,
fox7austin.com
Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
thediwire.com
Walton Global Sells 681 Acres in Austin-San Antonio Corridor
Walton Global, a real estate investment firm and sponsor of private placement offerings, has closed on a bulk sale of 681 acres in San Marcos, Texas. The land project, called Turner Crest, was acquired by SafeHand Holdings LLC for an undisclosed price. Located in Caldwell County, within the Austin-San Antonio...
getnews.info
Top Roofing Contractor in Georgetown, TX
The roof is a crucial part of every structure. Getting quality roofing services is essential, which can only be achieved by working with a reliable roofing contractor. Georgetown, TX – 3 Kings Roofing LLC is a professional roofing company in Georgetown, TX. It has many years of experience and aims to offer viable roofing solutions. They handle residential and commercial roofing, ensuring people are covered in all facets of their lives. The company has made a significant impact on the community.
