ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Successor to JRPG classic "Shadow Hearts" is gunning for an Xbox launch via Kickstarter

By Alexander Cope
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • The core dev teams behind the classic JRPG series Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts have joined forces to fund the creation of spiritual successors to these franchises through Kickstarter.
  • Penny Blood is a gothic horror JRPG successor to Shadow Hearts, while Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness is a Wild West JRPG successor to Wild Arms.
  • Both games will have a Kickstarter goal of $750,000 each for the PC versions, with stretch goals for ports on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and the newest Nintendo console at the time.

Recently, two indie videogame companies formed by veteran JRPG developers, Wild Bunch Productions and Yukikaze, have teamed up to launch a Kickstarter campaign on August 29, 2022, to fund the creation of two JRPGs. These games are Penny Blood and Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, both of which are successors to classic JRPGs from the PlayStation One and PlayStation 2 — Shadow Hearts and Wild Arms.

Penny Blood is a gothic JRPG being developed by Yukikaze, a company made of the core creators behind the Shadow Hearts series. While Armed Fantasia is a wild-west themed JRPG being helmed by Wild Bunch Productions, a company comprised of key developers who created the Wild Arms series.

According to RPGFan and Gematsu , the base Kickstarter goal for each game will be $750,000 to fund their PC versions, and there will be stretch goals for the games to be ported on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and the newest Nintendo console available at the time of their release.

Here are the rundowns of both projects.

Penny Blood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1REf_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Yukikaze)

Penny Blood is a gothic-horror JRPG set during the early 20th century and contains elements of H.P. Lovecraft stories, a combination you rarely see in this genre. It is the 1920s and you follow the exploits of Matthew Farrell, a private investigator who is on a globe-trotting journey across America, Europe, and Asia to solve a dark mystery surrounded by supernatural intrigue and otherworldly terror.

Along his journey, Matthew will meet allies who will aid his investigation and confront nightmarish creatures and cosmic horrors beyond human comprehension in turn-based combat. Fortunately for our detective, he is gifted with a curse to help combat these freaks of nature: Fusion. Calling forth the powers of the abyss, Matthew can transform into a monster himself and give monsters a taste of their own demonic medicine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imUwk_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Yukikaze)

This game will be developed by Yukikaze, a team of key members who helped create the Shadow Hearts series. This includes the lead game designer Matsuzo Machida, the character designer Miyako Kato, and the main sound design and music composter, Yoshitaka Hirota. This team will also include Akari Kaida, the composer of classic Capcom JRPG, Breath of Fire 3, to help Yoshitaka create the soundtrack.

Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1oeA_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Wild Bunch Productions)

The other game in this double-Kickstarter Campaign is Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness, a JRPG inspired by Wild Arms, a cult classic series of JRPGs that combines the fantasy genre with the wild west. Set in the Westernpunk fantasy land of Londenium, you play as Ingram Goodweather, a young man journeying across the wild wilderness to reunite with a childhood friend.

During his journey, Ingram becomes a Pathfinder, a group of adventurers wielding magically-powered weapons called ARMs (a.k.a. Aether Reaction Maximizers) whose goal is to protect the land from savage monsters dubbed "Anomalies." Our young hero will meet many friends and enemies on his adventure, and will eventually become embroiled in a grand conflict that could decide the fate of all Londenium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se5Fq_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Wild Bunch Productions)

Armed Fantasia will take players on an unforgettable odyssey across a massive world filled with tons of activities such as engaging in high-speed races, solving complex puzzles, and exploring ancient dungeons using Pathfinder gadgets to uncover long-lost treasures.

The meat of the game aside from exploration will be turn-based combat against the many foes plaguing Londenium. This game's combat system's main draw will be to utilize your party's special abilities to interrupt enemy turns and blast them away with your ARMs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2IYX_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Wild Bunch Productions)

Wild Bunch Productions, the team in charge of Armed Fantasia, will be comprised of developers who helped created the Wild Arms series including lead game designer and scenario writer Akifumi Kaneko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el6D1_0hXiWpkS00

(Image credit: Yukikaze)

The Kickstarter page for Penny Blood and Armed Fantasia is set to open on August 29, 2022, and pledgers will get the option to choose which game they wish to back.

The original Shadow Hearts is one of my personal favorite games of all time, for its macabre atmosphere, its unique early 20th-century setting, horrific monster designs, and its cast of memorable characters. I'd never thought in my wildest dreams I would see the original dev team behind the Shadow Hearts series return and create a spiritual successor for it on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S . I would imagine the same goes for Wild Arms fans upon witnessing Armed Fantasia, which looks insanely impressive by its own right.

With these announcements coupled with the recent release of Soul Hackers 2 and upcoming Xbox games like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and the Xbox Series X|S port of Persona 5 Royal, I'd say the future of Xbox JRPGs is looking brighter than ever.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

At Gamescom, Dead Island 2 Is Finally Unveiled, And The Follow-Up Will Have A Unique Feature

A gaming studio’s decision to take a while before releasing a new chapter in a series is not unusual. Between a video game and its sequel, years or even decades may pass, yet most frequently, they will finally be released. This applies to Dead Island 2. There were reports that the sequel was stuck in production hell, but it was recently officially unveiled with an awesomely gory trailer. Additionally, Dead Island 2 will have a function that is quite special.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Modder releases one-handed Nintendo Switch controller adapter

Forward-looking: It's always good to have more control options for users with limited mobility, whether from console manufacturers, third-party companies, or individual modders. One modder has released attachments allowing users to play all three current game consoles with one hand. A modder based in Japan recently released an adapter that...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshitaka Hirota
ComicBook

Nintendo's Dragalia Lost Shutdown Date Announced

Dragalia Lost, the original role-playing game from Nintendo and Cygames, has announced exactly when it will totally end service. The fact that it is shutting down itself is not news as it was announced earlier this year that the title, which is the first original mobile video game from Nintendo, would be closing up shop. Now, however, we know that Dragalia Lost will officially conclude service on November 29th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Shovel Knight Dig Release Date Announced

Shovel Knight Dig developers Yacht Club Games and Nitrome have announced that the new Shovel Knight title finally has an official release date. The upcoming video game, co-developed by the two companies, will release for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and as part of Apple Arcade on September 23rd. The long road to release is nearly over with Shovel Knight Dig first announced back in 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans

High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Kickstarter#Cult Classic#Video Game#Wilderness#West Jrpg#Wild Bunch Productions
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Reveals Free Games for September 2022

Microsoft has revealed the new slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of September 2022. Per usual, Microsoft is bringing four new titles to its Xbox Games with Gold service for the coming month. And while many fans have often been disappointed by what Games with Gold has to offer, September's lineup is a bit stronger than normal.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold retires its Xbox 360 games with Portal 2

Xbox Live sunsets almost a decade of Xbox 360 giveaways in September with Portal 2. Starting October, Games With Gold will only be offering Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers access to Xbox One and Xbox Series X titles. Valve’s Portal 2, which launched on Xbox 360...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk RPG platformer Dex is free on GOG for a limited time

GOG.com is having a sale at the moment that is simply called The GOG Sale, with discounts on varied games like Noita (opens in new tab) (50% off), Invisible Inc. (opens in new tab) (75% off), A Plague Tale: Innocence (opens in new tab) (80% off), and, while we're on the subject of cyberpunk, Deus Ex GOTY Edition (opens in new tab) (86% off, making it a steal at 97 cents). GOG's also giving away Dex (opens in new tab), a sidescroller in the vein of Flashback, for free.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

System Shock 3 is up to Tencent, confirms Nightdive Studios

The missing in action System Shock 3 is still (opens in new tab) entirely in the hands of Tencent. That's according to Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick, who in an an interview with VGC (opens in new tab) said that the rights to make System Shock 3 (opens in new tab), originally licensed to OtherSide Entertainment, had been sold on to and remain with Tencent.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
technewstoday.com

How to Hide Games on PS4 and PS5? Detailed Guide

You can let your friends game what you’re playing and the games you have in your Library on PlayStation consoles. Or, for the sake of privacy, you can hide games on PS4 and PS5. The process will hide the games in your Library, but it won’t affect your profile....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer

The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ could still get microtransactions

343 Industries is still contemplating adding microtransactions into Halo: The Master Chief Collection due to the game’s current progression system and number of available cosmetics. The developer penned a post discussing the current state of cosmetics in the game and outlining what solutions it is considering for earnable items...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Developer Discusses Shiba Eternity At Gamescom 2022

Shiba Eternity card game hit the stores on iOS three weeks ago and it entered the TOP 50 in a split second. However, the SHIB Army is still awaiting any updates on the blockchain version of Shiba Eternity. The gaming industry veteran William Volk sat down with Planet Crypto at the Gamescom conference to talk all things Shiba Eternity. Gamescom is the annual conference and trade fair held in Koelnmesse in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

According To Square Enix, Who Also Published Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road For Mobile Devices, Players Can Now Download The Offline Version Of The Game For Android And iOS

It’s been almost four months since Square Enix held an online event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its RPG franchise Kingdom Hearts. In addition to releasing a fantastic video for Kingdom Hearts 4, the Japanese developer also provided information on its mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. Finally, Square Enix has delivered its pledge to do so this month, releasing an offline version of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road for download.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Is Reportedly Twice as Big as Previous Bethesda Games

Starfield, the upcoming RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is said to be twice as big as the studio's previous titles. In a general sense, Bethesda has always been known for creating some of the most sprawling open-world games ever. Whether it be with titles like Fallout 4 or The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, part of the allure of Bethesda Game Studios is that it has always made worlds that players can get lost in. And while these aforementioned games were already massive in their own right, it sounds like they pale in comparison to Starfield.
VIDEO GAMES
Windows Central

Windows Central

143
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy