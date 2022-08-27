ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

'Substantial investment' ... FSU nearly doubles spending on football support staff

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
FSU football coach Mike Norvell encourages players during practice.

For this upcoming season, FSU Football is spending $3.83 million on support staff members -- not including the salaries of Mike Norvell and his 10 assistant coaches. That is nearly double the $2 million the Seminoles spent on support staff one year ago.

