Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Week 1 depth chart projection: defense

By Patrick Engel
 3 days ago
Safety Houston Griffith was part of Notre Dame's 2018 signing class (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

With fall camp coming to a close, BlueandGold.com gives its best guesses for how Notre Dame will line up on defense at Ohio State.

Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame has big motivational tactic ahead of Ohio State game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are clear underdogs for their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they are apparently going to seize on that. The Buckeyes are favored by 17.5 points for Saturday’s game at Ohio Stadium, suggesting that oddsmakers do not envision Notre Dame making things terribly competitive. That apparently works for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, who made clear Monday that he’ll be using the spread as fodder to motivate his team.
COLUMBUS, OH
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Ohio State Buckeyes Week

Good lord, why does drinking on a Saturday at age 31 mean still feeling hungover 40+ hours later? And now I have to lead this meeting and deal with people like Steve, the guy who can’t help but make small talk about the weather, and Emily, who consistently doesn’t understand how to use the mute function, despite it being over two years since COVID happened??
SOUTH BEND, IN
