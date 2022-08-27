ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU Football commits Singleton, Jacobs shine in Friday night wins

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfrZS_0hXiWakn00

As we do every weekend during football season, Warchant recaps the performances of the Florida State football team’s commitments and top targets in their high school games.

Two of the top performances this week came from running back commit Sam Singleton and wide receiver commit Vandrevius Jacobs. Find out more about their performances and others in our Friday Night Rewind thread on the Premium Recruiting Board.

More stats will be added throughout the weekend as they become available.

***SPECIAL OFFER: Get a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! Limited time offer!***

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsu Football#Florida State Football#Football Season#Football Team#American Football#Warchant Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy