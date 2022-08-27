ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Game review: four-star Avieon Terrell stars in third phase of game

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLNU6_0hXiWYwD00
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

We review the performance of four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, a Clemson commit, from Friday night's game.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#College Football
On3.com

It's decision day for four-star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu

Decision day has officially arrived for Upper Marlboro (Md.) Charles Herbert Flowers class of 2023 four-star EDGE and priority South Carolina football target Desmond Umeozulu. The 6-foot-6, 239-pound Umeozulu will announce his college decision at 11:30 a.m. Monday among four finalists: South Carolina, Ohio State, North Carolina and Pitt. Gamecock...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Luke Altmyer details 'unique' Ole Miss team, new faces on offense

Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer recently spoke to the media and was asked about the number of new faces on the roster this year, many of which will be key contributors to the Rebel’s offensive success this season. Altmeyer spoke on the uniqueness of year’s team and what he expects from them with the season right around the corner.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy's ascension is nothing short of impressive

The old adage that having two quarterbacks means you don't have one doesn't apply for Michigan Wolverines football. U-M has two capable signal-callers — senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy — who the staff believes can bring another championship to Ann Arbor. We break down where McCarthy has improved the most and how impressive his ascension has been.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
66K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy