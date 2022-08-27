Injury Update on Saints OT Trevor Penning

Saturday morning update on New Orleans rookie tackle Trevor Penning, injured during the team’s preseason finale against the Chargers.

New Orleans Saints OT Trevor Penning was injured on the opening drive of his team’s 27-10 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers last night. Penning had his left leg stepped on by teammate Juwan Johnson on a play towards the end of a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game.

The injury looked bad at the time, as Penning's leg twisted awkwardly. He left the field on a cart for further examination. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, early Saturday reports are that Penning suffered a turf toe injury. He’ll undergo an MRI later today to see if there is more damage.

Turf toe, a sprain of the largest joint of the two in a toe, can keep a player sidelined for several weeks. It limits the weight a player can put on their foot and greatly hinders mobility and change-of-direction.

The Saints open the 2022 regular season on September 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. It's too early to tell what Penning's status will be to open the season.

Penning was the 19th overall selection of the first round by the Saints this spring out of Northern Iowa. A 6’7” and 321-Lb. mauler, he was expected to take over at left tackle after the offseason departure of Terron Armstead.

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Penning had been a standout throughout camp as a run blocker, but struggled with technique in pass protection. However, his play improved through each of the three preseason games.

Penning and veteran James Hurst were in competition for the starting left tackle spot. Hurst missed Friday's game with a foot injury of his own. New Orleans coach Dennis Allen speculated that Hurst should be back ‘‘soon’’, but has not offered further information.

Saints News Articles