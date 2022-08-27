ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto

MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack

OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair

OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Pet Of The Week: Plum

OSWEGO – Meet this sweet girl named Plum. This young girl (about a year old) is currently spayed, vaccinated, tested, and ready for her forever home. She will need someone to show her the ropes of living in a home. She doesn’t seem to like the company of other furry friends so we recommend her going into a home all by herself. If you are interested in adopting Plum or any of the animals we have, please contact us by email for an adoption application.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22

Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
