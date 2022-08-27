Read full article on original website
Related
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto
MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County Health Department Reports Horse In Mexico Dies Of EEEV
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that a horse which died in the town of Mexico has tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horse had not been vaccinated for EEEV.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
Menter Ambulance Presents Check To Blessings In A Backpack
OSWEGO — On Tuesday, August 23, Menter Ambulance presented its first “Shirts for Charity” check to Blessings in a Backpack – Oswego Chapter. During its “Shirts for Charity” campaign that started on July 12 and finishes up on September 18, employees of Menter Ambulance donate $7 a day to wear a Menter themed Hawaiian shirt in place of the duty uniform, and at the end of a two week period, Menter Ambulance matches all the funds raised by employees and presents a check to the recipient organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sign Up Today For Foster, Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Labor Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Recognizes Employees’ Achievements
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Friday, August 12, 2022, members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony to honor and recognize staff for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievement and dedication to law enforcement. “These are exceptional officers and...
Oswego County Rabies Vaccination Clinics Start To Wind Down
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is winding down its annual rabies vaccination clinic schedule. Only two more clinics remain, including one planned for 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Minetto Volunteer Fire Department located at 12 Barrett Drive. Starting on Thursday, Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Platte Farm Joins OCO Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s a beautiful day and Rudy Walthert, owner of Platte Farm in Mexico, New York, is ready to go outside to work for several hours in the bright sunshine. While applying sunscreen for recreational activities may be routine, applying sunscreen when headed out to work may not be a priority, but it should be.
Oswego County Continues Weekly Vaccination Clinic Schedule
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccination clinics are held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations and boosters,...
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Williamstown Native, NY Sea Grant Specialist Recognized By Women Of Fisheries
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes...
Pet Of The Week: Plum
OSWEGO – Meet this sweet girl named Plum. This young girl (about a year old) is currently spayed, vaccinated, tested, and ready for her forever home. She will need someone to show her the ropes of living in a home. She doesn’t seem to like the company of other furry friends so we recommend her going into a home all by herself. If you are interested in adopting Plum or any of the animals we have, please contact us by email for an adoption application.
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 8/22/22 – 8/28/22
Time/Date: 22:56:42 – 08/27/22 Booking Number: 8062. Loc. of Arrest: 115 RIVERSCAPE DR; BLDG B Agency: FPD. 18:49:31 – 08/27/22/PL145.14 BM3 (2153)/CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD Time/Date: 13:08:00 – 08/24/22 Booking Number: 8008. Loc. of Arrest: 17 N 6TH ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description:. 12:23:42-08/24/22/PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397)/ACT IN MANNER...
Local Registered Nurse Receives Tuition Assistance From Employer To Go Back To School
OSWEGO – The American Association of Colleges of Nursing recommends that registered nurses obtain a bachelor’s degree to prepare for the complex tasks they will encounter in the field. For many nurses, however, cost represents one of the main challenges of returning to school. As the third largest...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0