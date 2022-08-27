ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

BREAKING: Tom Green County Commissioners Rescind Burn Ban Tuesday Morning

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning rescinded the ban on outdoor burning following the heavy rain Monday night. According to information from the County Judge's office, the burn ban in Tom Green County was lifted at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Residents are now allowed to carefully burn household trash and debris in a safe manner.
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
