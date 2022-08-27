SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers led by the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office Friday captured a dangerous fugitive at a residence in San Angelo. According to the TGCSO, Deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint operation with the San Angelo Police Department to capture a dangerous fugitive. The operation resulted in the capture and arrest of Juan Morales, age 38, from a residence in San Angelo. Juan Morales was a fugitive from justice and had a total of twelve warrants for his arrest out of Tom Green County. Ten of the warrants were for felony…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO