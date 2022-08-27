ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

This week's live football commentaries

A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Manchester United close in on Ajax's Antony; Jose Mourinho is getting a new striker

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean for your favorite teams. Manchester United are finally closing in on Antony from Ajax, while Andrea Belotti is a new AS Roma striker. AC Milan have found their new center back and Paris Saint Germain are finalizing the Fabian Ruiz deal. Let's get to latest:
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham

It’s extensively believed that Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top midfield target. If the rumours are true, they are so committed to trying to sign the English starlet that they were prepared to forego any midfield reinforcements this summer in favor of waiting to snag Bellingham next summer. While...
BBC

SWPL: Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City keep winning at top of the table

Reigning champions Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City remain tied on points at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday victories. But, while Rangers and Celtic continued their high-scoring form, former champions City could only manage a 2-1 win at home to winless Aberdeen. Celtic were highest scorers,...
BBC

'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'

Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
CBS Sports

How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
BBC

US Open: Mayar Sherif targets improvement after Ons Jabeur wins opener

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Egypt's Mayar Sherif says she needs to rediscover her best form to beat Marta...
