Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A group of masked men broke into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said. Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well. Authorities told the Spanish daily El País...
BBC
This week's live football commentaries
A double Premier League gameweek means a busy live commentary schedule across BBC Radio 5 Live. All 10 midweek games are being covered, plus another four at the weekend. Southampton v Chelsea (19:45, Sports Extra) Crystal Palace v Brentford (19:30, online only) Fulham v Brighton (19:30, online only) Wednesday, 31...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Manchester United close in on Ajax's Antony; Jose Mourinho is getting a new striker
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean for your favorite teams. Manchester United are finally closing in on Antony from Ajax, while Andrea Belotti is a new AS Roma striker. AC Milan have found their new center back and Paris Saint Germain are finalizing the Fabian Ruiz deal. Let's get to latest:
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Have “Verbal Agreement” With Bellingham
It’s extensively believed that Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top midfield target. If the rumours are true, they are so committed to trying to sign the English starlet that they were prepared to forego any midfield reinforcements this summer in favor of waiting to snag Bellingham next summer. While...
REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans
Following the anti-Glazers protest against Liverpool, Manchester United fans are set to continue their defiance on Sunday against Arsenal.
'German Clubs Are Always Difficult to Negotiate With' - Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool has ramped up their efforts to sign a midfielder before the deadline on Thursday evening, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that any signing from the German Bundesliga will be far fetched
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
BBC
SWPL: Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City keep winning at top of the table
Reigning champions Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City remain tied on points at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday victories. But, while Rangers and Celtic continued their high-scoring form, former champions City could only manage a 2-1 win at home to winless Aberdeen. Celtic were highest scorers,...
PSG drops points after 1-1 draw with Monaco; Marseille wins
PARIS (AP) — Neymar won and scored a penalty as Paris Saint-Germain rallied to draw 1-1 at home to Monaco and stay in first place in the French league on Sunday. Neymar latched onto Lionel Messi’s pass down the left and cut inside central defender Guillermo Maripan, who appeared to catch him with an outstretched leg.
Manchester United strike £84m deal to buy winger Antony from Ajax
Brazil forward is expected to sign a contract to 2027 but the Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, expressed his displeasure
BBC
'United delighted and keeper will wrap up business'
Manchester United have not had it easy trying to sign Antony this summer - but they are delighted to have finally got the deal over the line. Ajax rejected a number of offers earlier this summer for a player manager Erik ten Hag rates so highly. United regard his strengths...
CBS Sports
How to watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: West Ham United 0-3; Aston Villa 1-2 Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.
BBC
US Open: Mayar Sherif targets improvement after Ons Jabeur wins opener
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Egypt's Mayar Sherif says she needs to rediscover her best form to beat Marta...
