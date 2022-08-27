Read full article on original website
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
News 12
ShakesBeer Festival returns to Stratford after 5-year hiatus
Beer drinkers celebrated the return of the Stratford for the ShakesBeer Festival Saturday. Attendees danced to live music and ate from local food trucks while sampling beers from more than 50 craft breweries. It took place at the former site of the American Shakespeare Theater which burned down in 2019.
Register Citizen
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
Circles of Hell: The Five Worst Parking Lots in Danbury
Just when you think you're in the clear, away from the road rage of 84 and the tailgating on White Street, you pull into the sanctuary of a parking lot. Even those are hellish and suck lately. There are 5 in Danbury that I absolutely despise. In particular, I hate...
fox61.com
Waterbury's International Dual Language School celebrates its 1st anniversary
WATERBURY, Conn. — The International Dual Language School in the city of Waterbury welcomed students on Tuesday for their first day of class while marking a milestone anniversary: the start of its second year. The school, where students learn in both English and Spanish, first opened its doors during...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day
Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
Newark gears up for Sunday's MTV Music Awards
MTV's highly-anticipated Video Music Awards are Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, and News 12's Kimberly Kravitz was on the scene previewing the star-studded event.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Ribbon cutting to be held for Stratford's $4M Great Meadows Marsh restoration project
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at Great Meadows Marsh in Stratford today following a $4 million restoration project.
ctnewsjunkie.com
‘Kill Bob’ Sign Appears In Greenwich, But It’s Not What It Seems
(Updated 12:42 p.m.) A sign was hung on the fence outside Republican headquarters in Greenwich that said “Kill Bob.” While Republican leaders said they initially assumed that the sign referred to Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski because of its proximity to Republican headquarters in Greenwich, it actually refers to a dummy used by a nearby martial arts studio.
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends
One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School
2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Thousands of New Haven students head back to school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of kids in New Haven headed back to school Monday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year. It’s a day many children look forward to, including Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a hug from mom and dad, she’s off to class, where she and her […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Boat Ramp Closed
Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport advises residents that the Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Avenue will be temporarily closed until further notice for safety concerns. The following two boat ramps will still be available:. Seaside Park – *only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2022 Park...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
