Bridgeport, CT

News 12

ShakesBeer Festival returns to Stratford after 5-year hiatus

Beer drinkers celebrated the return of the Stratford for the ShakesBeer Festival Saturday. Attendees danced to live music and ate from local food trucks while sampling beers from more than 50 craft breweries. It took place at the former site of the American Shakespeare Theater which burned down in 2019.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
MILFORD, CT
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Schools At Half Day

Good Afternoon Bridgeport Public Schools Community,. I understand the decision to operate a half day schedule for the remainder of the week has caused challenges for some families. Many of our schools recorded classroom temperatures over 90 degrees yesterday with the forecast calling for even higher temperatures over the next few days. The district team made the decision to mitigate placing students and staff in a potentially dangerous environment. The weather we are currently experiencing is not typical for this time of the year which made planning impossible. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we do the very best to provide a healthy and safe teaching and learning environment for everyone.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

‘Kill Bob’ Sign Appears In Greenwich, But It’s Not What It Seems

(Updated 12:42 p.m.) A sign was hung on the fence outside Republican headquarters in Greenwich that said “Kill Bob.” While Republican leaders said they initially assumed that the sign referred to Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski because of its proximity to Republican headquarters in Greenwich, it actually refers to a dummy used by a nearby martial arts studio.
GREENWICH, CT
Florence Carmela

St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends

One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits Central High School

2022-08-28@8:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– Students will be welcomed to the first day of school Monday to a modified facade at Central High School at 1 Lincoln Boulevard. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Had the brick column not stopped the car the damage to the school could have been much worse.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Thousands of New Haven students head back to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of kids in New Haven headed back to school Monday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year. It’s a day many children look forward to, including Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a hug from mom and dad, she’s off to class, where she and her […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Boat Ramp Closed

Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport advises residents that the Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Avenue will be temporarily closed until further notice for safety concerns. The following two boat ramps will still be available:. Seaside Park – *only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2022 Park...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
GREENWICH, CT

