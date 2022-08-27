Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Police find McFarland woman not seen in two weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Dept. issued an endangered missing person alert for a 60-year-old woman whose family has not heard from her in approximately two weeks. The woman has since been found safe by McFarland Police department.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
bulletin-news.com
Northern Minnesota resort owner injured and mother killed in fire
After failing to save her mother, who perished in a fire Wednesday night at a houseboat marina on Rainy Lake, the resort owner was flown to a hospital. Owner of Northernaire Houseboats and critical condition, Vonnette L. Mills, 51, was taken to a trauma center. There were no new developments about her health on Thursday.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
Wisconsin’s quarterback depth has taken a hit heading into the 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener. Animals at the Ochsner Park Zoo got a frozen treat Monday. Madison’s Plan Commission passes vote; ending Fast Forward Skate Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The city of Madison’s Plan Commission voted...
BCA: 14-year-old girl missing from Minnesota State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota BCA says a 14-year-old girl originally reported missing Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair has been found safe.
nbc15.com
Appleton Boy Scouts receive Heroes Award for aiding after Amtrak crash
HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Boy Scouts who helped in the rescue effort after the Amtrak train derailment this past June in Missouri were honored Monday. As the American Red Cross honors local heroes, the scouts took the top honor in the youth category after a rescue that caught the entire country’s attention.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
hot967.fm
Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
boreal.org
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
Wisconsin morning news anchor passes away suddenly
WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wausau morning news anchor passed away suddenly over the weekend. WAOW announced Neena Pacholke died Saturday, Aug. 27. “The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the station wrote.
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
nbc15.com
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
Shock over Wisconsin TV morning anchor's sudden death
A Wisconsin TV news station is grieving the sudden death of one of its beloved anchors. Wausau-based WAOW News 9 announced on Monday that morning anchor Neena Pacholke had died on Saturday at the age of 27, saying it is "absolutely devastated by the loss." "Neena loved this community and...
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of SE Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorm watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 pm. AS OF THE WEATHER TODAY, LOOKING AT RAIN AND STORM CHANCES. MAYBE YOUR CAR NEED TO WATCH, I WOULD HOLD OFF TODAY AND TOMORROW. THE NEXT TWO DAYS BOTH BRINGING A CHANCE NOT FOR WASHOUT BUT ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. TUESDAY, FINALLY LOOKING A LITTLE BIT DRIER. ONCE WE GET TO THE NEXT WARM, MUGGY DAYS WITH STORM CHANCES TODAY AND TOMORROW, WE HAVE A REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHER FORECAST. ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. RAIN TODAY COULD BE PRETTY HEAVY AT TIMES. THAT IS THE BIGGEST CONCERN. THE THREAT FOR SEVERE WEATHER, TODAY AND TOMORROW NOT ZERO, BUT LOW. TUESDAY IS LESS HUMAN. IT SUNSHINE BACK IN THE FORECAST AND WE STAY PRETTY WARM. WHAT KING — WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE DAY TODAY, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW 70’S HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS STARTS INCREASED ABOUT 9:00. IT SHOULD BE SPOTTY IN THE MORNING. THIS AFTERNOON, THERE WILL BE DRY TIME. WE WILL HAVE THE CHANCE FOR ON AND OFF SHOWERS AND STORMS. I WOULD HAVE A BACKUP AND KEEP RAIN HAND — RAINGEAR HANDY. DEW POINTS ALREADY CLIMBING. IS GOING TO BE MONKEY ACROSS WISCONSIN. EVEN MUGGY HERE TOMORROW. 71 DEGREE. LOOK AT THE BEAUTIFUL SUNRISE HERE IN MILWAUKEE. THAT IS OUR CAMERA AND DISCOVERY WORLD. AT SOME SUNSHINE RIGHT NOW. MOST OF THE DAY WILL FUTURE CLOUD COVER. IN OAK CREEK, 65 DEGREES. CLOUDS ARE STARTING TO BUILD RIGHT NOW. THERE IS A LOT OF ACTIVITY OFF SHOWERS SOUTH AND WEST. WE WATCH AND SEE HOW THAT PROGRESSES OVER THE NEXT FEW HOURS. THAT WILL IMPACT EXACTLY OUT TODAY PLAYS OUT. THIS IS ONE MODELS — THIS IS ONE MODEL OF HOW WE COULD BE. AS WE HEAD TOWARDS 9:00, 10:00, WE SEE JUST SOME SPOTTY ACTIVITY. AFTER THAT, A TRANSFER ON AND OFF SHOWERS ALL DAY. WE GET SOME DRY TIME. THEN WE SEE MORE ON AND OFF SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. THE COLD FRONT OFF TO OUR WEST COULD BRING SOME SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR MONDAY. WE COULD SEE A FEW STRONGER CELLS IF WE GET A LITTLE BIT OF SUNSHINE. 83 FOR OUR HIGH TEMPERATURE TODAY. MUGGY OR TOMORROW THEN THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH. WE DRY OUT TUESDAY. A LESS HUMAN ESPECIALLY BY TUESDAY AFTERNOON. REALLY NICE STRETCH OF WEATHE.
msn.com
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities
Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
fox9.com
Cleanup underway overnight after storms take down trees in west metro
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Strong storms that pushed through the west Twin Cities metro Saturday night took down trees, caused flooding, and knocked out power for thousands – while flooding out the Minnesota State Fair. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, nearly 8,500 Xcel Energy customers were...
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
How does Wisconsin’s ‘Castle Doctrine’ work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
